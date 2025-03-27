The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The best piece of advice I have for wedding wine is always buy on sale or return,” said Rob of Hoults Wine Merchants in Huddersfield. “No-one actually drinks as much as you think they will, but it is always a good idea to have enough supplies just in case they do.”

And this was echoed across the county as I checked in with merchants to find out how they deal with supplying wine for weddings.

Planning a wedding is a period of joyful stress. With worries about the venue, the food, bridesmaid dresses, even whether the uncle that no-one has seen for ages will actually turn up, there are plenty of ways to lose sleep during the planning process.

Yorkshire wine merchants have shared their top tips for choosing wine for your wedding

That is why it is much better to work with a wine merchant who will supply the wines and when the party is over, take back what you haven’t opened for a refund.

You don’t always have to work with your local independent merchant.

Majestic has a splendid system where the happy couple can arrange to visit their local store to talk through the menu and taste a few wines that fit their budget and their food.

Then, if their local store is in London, but the wedding is in Yorkshire, the whole order will be handed over to the store nearest the wedding and handled from there.

As for the wines, “we have seen a switch away from Champagne to English sparkling wine”, said Lewis from Majestic’s York store, “and crémants from the Loire and Bourgogne are really popular.”

Local merchants will also go out of their way to make sure weddings go well by inviting the bride and groom in for a tasting and suggesting wines to fit their budget.

James Goodhart of Bon Coeur Fine Wine in Melsonby has teamed up with The Yorkshire Party Company and so wines can be matched to the actual dishes that will be served on the day.

“As for quantities it really depends on how the day is structured. If the bride and groom disappear for an hour of photographs, then the guests stand around with a glass in their hand and they can get though a lot of wine,” said James.

One trend that is definitely growing is to serve the wine for the toasts from one large bottle, perhaps a Methuselah which holds 6 litres of wine – enough to serve 48 people or even a Nebuchadnezzar which holds enough to give 120 people a glass of wine.

Then guests can sign the empty bottle with a gold pen to create a lasting reminder of the day for the bride and groom.

James also has some suggestions for wedding presents.

“So many people are getting married when they already have more toasters than they need, so wine as wedding presents works really well, especially if guests tie a label around each bottle saying who sent it and add a message.

"It helps if the wines are ones that will keep until the first, 5th and 10th anniversaries, to bring back memories of the day.”

Wine merchant and delicatessen Roberts and Speight in Beverley will not only help you choose your wines for the wedding but will also provide you with an alternative wedding cake, made of several layers of different cheeses.

“These have become really popular because so many people don’t eat fruit cake.”

John Robert’s also suggests an alternative to champagne, made by Champagne house Moutard, using grapes from Chablis.

It is made in the same way as Champagne, by people who also make champagne, but because the grapes come from a different region, it is just a sparkling wine, but a very good one, at a fraction of the price of Champagne.

In Ilkley there is a wide range of wines open and ready for tasting.

“We have a bar open three nights a week so there are generally around 30 wines open for tasting at any time. But if a couple want to come in to select wines for their wedding, we will allocate a member of staff to help them choose,” said Jonathan at Martinez Wines in Ilkley.

“Like all merchants, we do sale or return and because we run our own bar, we also have some staff who may be available to run a bar at a wedding, but that would have to be arranged separately.”

For a traditional wedding reception, with a sparkling wine to start, followed by a choice of a red or white with the meal and a glass for toasts, the general calculation is between half a bottle and three-quarters of a bottle per person.

There will always be people who are not drinking, and several who may be driving so make sure you have some non-alcoholic wines available, and even a few non-alcoholic cocktails.

If your party goes on until late, the serious drinkers may manage a whole bottle per person, but make sure the caterer opens wines only when they are needed, so that extras can be sent back.

What should you actually choose for the wedding? There has to be fizz and depending on budget it can be anything from prosecco to Champagne. English fizz is perfect for an English summer wedding.

Try Louis Pommery Brut NV made from grapes grown in Hampshire (Majestic £32 on a mix six deal) for its with fresh apple aromas, a touch of brioche and a fresh English garden finish. Champagne is not always the most expensive choice.

Aldi’s Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut is remarkably good and at £14.95 it tastes several times above its price point.

Rosé is perfect for summer weddings, and if it comes in magnums, it looks even better. It goes with all kinds of food from canapés to fish and chicken, and it will be delicious as the sun goes down and the band strikes up.

Bon Coeur usually has a range of rosé in magnums, such as the elegant Aix Rosé Cotes de Provence 2023, full of fresh strawberry and nectarine fruit flavours and currently on offer at £29 down from £42.