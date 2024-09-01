We take apart a McDonald’s burger to find out what it is inside 🍔

When I have a sudden craving for a big, juicy burger there is only one fast food restaurant that comes to mind - McDonald’s.

While other fast food chains including Burger King and Five Guys have plenty of delicious burgers to choose from, McDonald’s will always remain my ultimate favourite.

The reason for this is that McDonald’s has two things that I look for the most when purchasing from a fast food restaurant, affordability and taste.

All of McDonald’s food items are reasonably priced, and have a signature taste that I have loved for many years.

But what actually goes into a McDonald’s burger? I purchased the popular (and personal favourite) Double Big Mac with Bacon, and dissected the burger to find out exactly what I am eating.

The first thing we see is of course the sesame seed bun, which is placed on top. Next there is the first burger patty which has sprinkles of onion on it. I don’t usually like onion, but I don’t usually taste it, due to there only being a small amount of it inside the burger.

Directly underneath the first patty is yet another hence the “double” name, again with a sprinkling of sliced onion.

In the middle of the burger is another bun, which has been topped with Big Mac sauce, lettuce, gherkins and plenty of McDonald’s delicious and salty bacon.

Underneath that is two more burger patties, taking the grand total of patties included in the Double Big Mac with Bacon to four - again, with more onion.

Lastly at the very bottom of the burger is cheese, more Big Mac sauce, lettuce and the bun.

After dissecting the burger I was pleased to find no surprises, with the exception of the onion which can be taken off in the customise section of ordering.

McDonald’s is still my number one choice for burgers.