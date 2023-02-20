Pancake Day, also known as Shrove Tuesday, is the day before Ash Wednesday and it has a rich history behind it.

The first day of Lent is called Ash Wednesday, which is a day after Pancake Day. Each year it falls on a different date in February or March, but remains to be on a Tuesday.

This day is generally observed by many Christians, including Anglicans, Lutherans, Methodists and Roman Catholics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is Pancake Day 2023?

Pancakes. (Pic credit: Hugh Hastings / Getty Images)

This year, Pancake Day or Shrove Tuesday falls on Tuesday, February 21.

In France, it’s called Mardi Gras, which comes from the French phrase meaning the last day of ‘gorging’ before the fasting period of Lent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The moveable date is determined by Easter.

What is the meaning behind Shrove Tuesday?

The tradition of marking the start of Lent through Shrove Tuesday has been documented for centuries.

By the late Middle Ages, the celebration of Shrovetide lasted until the beginning of Lent and it was common in many societies to indulge in pancakes or other foods made up of butter, eggs and fat that people would give up for Lent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specifically, the traditional pancake eating ritual amongst British Christians on Shrove Tuesday actually dates back to the 16th century.