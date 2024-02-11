From large chains such as Gino’s to local independents like Rind at the Courtyard Dairy in Settle, there’s no shortage of Italian restaurants that serve the best pizzas. Yorkshire Post readers share their favourite places to eat pizza.

Best places to eat pizza in Yorkshire according to residents

“Authentic Italian restaurant, called Aldo's in Cleckheaton, if it's still there.” - Jenny Travis

A vegan pepperoni pizza. (Pic credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)

“Valley Pizza in Mytholmroyd. Great food and always a great welcome too!” - Sarah Brown

“We love Pizza West in Whitby.” - The Beach House, Sandsend

“Mojo at wetherby best by far!” - Andrew Saville

“Rind at The Courtyard Dairy near Settle (A65).” - Chris Watkins

“No 23 in Saltburn.” - Debbie Rolls

“Definitely Rind at The Courtyard Dairy, if you eat in you have the most amazing views.” - Margaret Owen

“Spinners in Hunmanby.” - Steve Drewry

“Da Sandros in Huddersfield.” - Marie Morris

“Avalon in Ilkley.” - Katy Harrison

“Ecco Pizzeria, Headingley.” - Cathryn Jakubovic

“Ginos, Cottingham, East Yorkshire.” - Jose Sevilla

“Pizza Prima in Castleford.” - Mike Tomlinson

“Paulos in Dinnington, lovely artisan pizza.” - Aaron Vere

“Thurnscoe the best bar, none.” - Keith Gott

“Knead, Halifax.” - Russ Bulmer

“Enzo's Pizza Takeaway.” - Jungle Grill Burnley

“The Pear Tree Inn, Norwood Green. Absolutely amazing.” - Kizzy Cook

“Crust and Crumb 77.” - Sangeeta Enright

“Pizza Valentina in Hecky.” - Mark Bennett

“66 Bistro.” - Jenny Lewis

“Pizza Delight Pocklington.” - Araratasi Erdogan

“Luigis Cleckheaton.” - Sandra Sandra

“Miraj takeaway.” - Nicky Hedges

“Florios Malton.” - Heidi Wilkin

“Ellen's Wombwell.” - Susan Crowe

“Sugar Rays in Doncaster.” - Bryan Angel Lopez

“Napoli nel Cuore.” - Kyle Harris

“Moji’s.” - Pete Flint-Murray

“Taproom. Proper.” - John Kelly Kirkstall