During the first month of the year many people choose to abstain from drinking alcohol to cleanse and detox.
But even if you decide to go alcohol-free for a month, it doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy a social gathering with friends.
We have compiled a list of the best bars in North Yorkshire which serve mocktails.
Revolution, York
Enjoy a fresh drink like Cucumber and Apple Cooler or a summery classic like Tropical Fizz.
This bar has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,736 reviews.
The address is: Coney Street, York, YO1 9NA.
Turtle Bay, Middlesbrough
Alcohol-free drinks include the Virgin Kolada and the Virgin Passion Punch.
It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 1,546 reviews.
The address is: 32 Corporation Street, Middlesbrough, TS1 2RX.
Las Iguanas, York
At Las Iguanas, they serve two for one mocktails such as a Passion Fruit Cooler and an Apple Mojo-Less.
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,850 reviews.
The address is: 21 Back Swinegate, York, YO1 8AD.
The Garden Shed, Scarborough
This bar has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 142 reviews.
The address is: 69 Victoria Road, Scarborough, YO11 1SH.
The Botanist, York
From an Elderflower and Jasmine Mojito to a Rhubarb and Sage Spritz - there is a menu of mocktails at The Botanist.
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,256 reviews.
The address is: 15-19 Stonegate, York, YO1 8ZW.
The Burlington Restaurant, Skipton
This restaurant bar has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 298 reviews.
The address is: The Devonshire Arms Hotel and Spa, Bolton Bridge, Skipton, BD23 6AJ.
Cosy Club, York
With six mocktail/alcohol-free choices on the menu, Cosy Club is a popular bar.
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 903 reviews.
The address is: 19-22 Fossgate, York, YO1 9TA.