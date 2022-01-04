Turtle Bay, Middlesbrough. (Pic credit: Google)

During the first month of the year many people choose to abstain from drinking alcohol to cleanse and detox.

But even if you decide to go alcohol-free for a month, it doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy a social gathering with friends.

We have compiled a list of the best bars in North Yorkshire which serve mocktails.

Revolution, York

Enjoy a fresh drink like Cucumber and Apple Cooler or a summery classic like Tropical Fizz.

This bar has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,736 reviews.

The address is: Coney Street, York, YO1 9NA.

Turtle Bay, Middlesbrough

Alcohol-free drinks include the Virgin Kolada and the Virgin Passion Punch.

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 1,546 reviews.

The address is: 32 Corporation Street, Middlesbrough, TS1 2RX.

Las Iguanas, York

At Las Iguanas, they serve two for one mocktails such as a Passion Fruit Cooler and an Apple Mojo-Less.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,850 reviews.

The address is: 21 Back Swinegate, York, YO1 8AD.

The Garden Shed, Scarborough

This bar has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 142 reviews.

The address is: 69 Victoria Road, Scarborough, YO11 1SH.

The Botanist, York

From an Elderflower and Jasmine Mojito to a Rhubarb and Sage Spritz - there is a menu of mocktails at The Botanist.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,256 reviews.

The address is: 15-19 Stonegate, York, YO1 8ZW.

The Burlington Restaurant, Skipton

This restaurant bar has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 298 reviews.

The address is: The Devonshire Arms Hotel and Spa, Bolton Bridge, Skipton, BD23 6AJ.

Cosy Club, York

With six mocktail/alcohol-free choices on the menu, Cosy Club is a popular bar.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 903 reviews.