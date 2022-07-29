Inspired by the Platinum Jubilee Pudding which caused a stir across Great Britain as bakers and non-bakers alike constructed the dessert, we have designed our very own Rhubarb & Ginger Parkin Layer Cake.
When we say ‘we,’ we mean the ‘royal we’ as we turned to the family of bakers behind the legendary Whitby Lemon Buns - Botham’s - for this particular task.
With Botham’s of Whitby’s exclusive recipe for Yorkshire Post, you can bake the cake from scratch or simply construct it - depending on your level of technical expertise.
The great-great granddaughter of Elizabeth Botham, Anita decided to whip up a dessert for Yorkshire Day which people can “easily recreate at home.”
But Anita, who works in IT within the business, admits to not being a professional baker like her sister Lois Borrett, 38, who makes the Botham Lemon Buns by hand.
Anita said Lois helped her put the recipe together for this Rhubarb & Ginger Parkin Layer Cake recipe.
Lois said: “We were inspired by the Platinum Jubilee Pudding recipe, which took a Swiss Roll and created a trifle. So, we took a Yorkshire Ginger Parkin and created a Rhubarb & Ginger Parkin Layer Cake.
“It’s very easy for readers to make at home – you just have to make some rhubarb jam (or you can use a jar) and buttercream.”
Rhubarb & Ginger Parkin Layer Cake
Ingredients:
1x Yorkshire Ginger Parkin (www.botham.co.uk)
For the Jam:
200g rhubarb
200g granulated sugar
Quarter of lemon (to squeeze)
For the cream frosting:
100g butter
200g icing sugar
1tbsp milk
¼ tbsp vanilla extract
Sml pinch of salt
(You will make more frosting than you require, but smaller quantities are harder to mix)
Method
Jam: Place chopped rhubarb & sugar in a pan over medium heat until sugar dissolves, then add lemon juice. Bring to a boil. Boil until the jam passes the spoon test (dip spoon in jam and remove – jam is ready when a thin coating remains on the spoon) Put to one side and cool.
Frosting: Whip butter until light & fluffy. Add icing sugar and mix well – remember to scrape down the bowl for a smooth mix. Half-way through the mix, add a small pinch of salt and vanilla extract. Mix until fluffy. At this point, slowly add the milk until piping consistency is achieved.
Layering: Slice Yorkshire Ginger Parkin horizontally into four or five slices. On the serving board, first place a layer of Parkin then spread jam on top followed by piped cream – repeat until the top layer. Then, for the top layer, pipe the cream first and then add the jam last. Decorate as you wish - edible flowers look particularly beautiful.
Slice and enjoy.
We can’t wait to see your weird and wonderful versions of this Yorkshire Day Pudding, tag us with your photos and videos @YorkshirePost @SophieMeiLan @BothamsofWhitby