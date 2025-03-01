Whitby residents and visitors are being encouraged to try new cuisine as 16 cafes and restaurants will participate in Restaurant Week 2025.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitby is famous for its fish and chips and while chippies are popular places to eat, the town also has various other eateries that offer a wide choice of cuisine.

The Whitby Restaurant Week event is organised by Visit North Yorkshire, part of North Yorkshire Council, and 16 cafes and restaurants across the popular coastal resort are participating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will run from March 3 to 9, 2025, and has already seen success in Harrogate and Selby.

Julie and Liam Fitzpatrick, owners of Becketts. (Pic credit: North Yorkshire Council)

Those that have signed up to Restaurant Week will offer set-price menus for either £10, £15, £20 or £30 to customers who visit their location and quote the offer.

One of the businesses taking part is Becketts, a small independent cafe on Skinner Street.

Owners Liam and Julie Fitzpatrick provide breakfast, brunch, lunch, coffee, homemade cakes and a range of vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options and describe the venue as ‘a place of calm’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple, originally from the Midlands, took early retirement from careers in education and moved to Whitby four years ago.

Julie with customers at Becketts. (Pic credit: North Yorkshire Council)

“Our focus is on serving good quality, healthy food that is home produced and sourced locally, wherever possible,” Mrs Fitzpatrick said.

“People always say that we are cosy, welcoming and calm which is really important to us. When we started the business, we said we wanted people to leave the café feeling better than when they came in.”

The couple said they were very keen to take part in Restaurant Week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We think it is important that we have a Restaurant Week here because it promotes Whitby and highlights the variety of establishments there are in the town. It is not just fish and chips, there are a lot of independent cafes such as ours too,” she said.

“We are on a street out of the harbour, so you have to make a bit of an effort to come to us,” said Mr Fitzpatrick. “We will often get people coming in who say, ‘we have been coming to Whitby for 20 years and didn’t know this street existed’. So, any awareness that we can get both for our business and others is brilliant – it is community driven.”

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Mark Crane, said: “The hospitality industry can be a tough environment in which to operate, and we are keen to help where we can.

“Restaurant Week offers businesses the opportunity to boost awareness, attract new customers and, hopefully, encourage them to return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad