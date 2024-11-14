Why Madeira is the best wine to accompany fruit cake and Wensleydale cheese

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the last wine of a tasting that I presented to parents at a local school, just before the end of term. The school broke up for Christmas the following week, and I was, perhaps, the entertainment and fundraiser for the next term’s events. Instead of detailing the wine on the tasting sheet, I had written “surprise wine”.

First of all, plates of rich fruit cake came round, finger-sized pieces, no icing, no marzipan. Then chunks of Wensleydale cheese. The sixth formers set off around the tables, pouring a dark liquid into glasses. The audience picked them up, sniffing the contents suspiciously.

“Hold on,” I said. “Take a bite of cheese and cake, and then taste the wine.” So, they did, and the reaction was amazing. “Gosh that’s nice!” said one lady, “What is it?” My answer – Madeira.

Ricardo Diogo Vasconcelos is updating the image and style of Madeira

Most people in the room had never tasted Madeira. It is the kind of wine that lots of people have heard of, and it conjures up an image of dusty decanters on the sideboard.

But Madeira has a new look, a greater attention to quality and it is really delicious. By the end of the evening at that school, tables of people had clubbed together to order several cases with, I believe, the headmaster’s study being used as a collection point.

Madeira wine owes its existence to its position 400 miles off the coast of Morocco and the favourable trade wines and deep sheltered harbour of its capital, Funchal.

It was an ideal stopping point for ships heading west to America and south to Africa. The ships loaded up with food and the local wine, and with the prospect of their wines spending several months at sea, merchants on the island added a bucket of brandy to each cask to stabilise it.

Fabulous wines from the fabulous island of Madeira

Ships travelling the trade route to India headed south through the tropics to the icy waters of the Cape, then back across the equator before reaching their market. Despite the double heating and cooling of the wine as it travelled around the globe, it was found that the wine tasted better on arrival that it did when it set out.

This started the most bizarre period in any wine’s life when casks of Madeira wine were sent on long journeys to aid maturation. Eventually someone had the bright idea of leaving the wine in one place and maturing it in conditions which mimicked the slow rise and fall in temperature experienced by the wine on a long journey.

And that is the story of how Madeira is made, even today. There have been several updates over the years, but one producer has invested in new production facilities and is making fabulous wines that seem to have more concentration and balance. The name is Barbeito.

Just a few months ago, I was in Madeira on a late summer holiday and called into Barbeito to find out more about this producer.

I have tasted several of its wines in the UK and liked them, but since discovering that almost all Yorkshire independent merchants stock a selection of Barbeito wines, I decided that there was something worth following up. The first surprise was that Barbeito is not based in the old part of town where there is a thriving passing tourist trade.

The main production and storage facility for Barbeito is in a modern business park in Câmara de Lobos, at 610 metres above sea level, with grand views of the hills and the sea. There I met Ricardo Diogo Vasconcelos de Freitas, the grandson of Mario Barbeito Vasconcelos who founded the company in 1946.

Compared with Cossart Gordon, which was founded in 1745, this is a newcomer to the industry and perhaps that is why it has taken a modern approach to winemaking. But Ricardo disagrees, saying: “I call our methods traditional, with a passion for quality.”

The winery gleams with stainless steel since old tanks have been thrown out and replaced with temperature-controlled jacketed tanks. There is a stainless steel mechanical lagar, used to crush grapes with just the right amount of gentle pressure, and there is the armazém, the warehouse where casks of Madeira are aged. This is a newly built, individually designed concrete and zinc-topped construction.

“I designed this to give different ageing conditions for the wines,” says Ricardo. “Under the zinc part of the roof, especially on hot sunny days the temperature is higher, while under the concrete it is lower. Evaporation rates are different in different parts of the warehouse. These means we get different flavours.”

Standing at an altitude of 610 metres, the Barbeito warehouse is the highest and coolest on the island and small windows placed on the breezy side of the building keep the air moving. “I like a cool maturation because the wine develops gradually”, said Ricardo.

But not everything is new. “Some of these casks were old when my grandfather bought them”, added Ricardo with a smile, “and I taste every wine, in every cask, at least three times a year to gauge how each one is maturing.”

There are other differences in Barbeito wines. Sweetness is never added back to the wine in the form of grape must, and there is no caramel addition to make a uniform deep colour. These and other practices give Barbeito wines clarity of flavour, integrity and precision.

I tasted through dozens of wines in the range. There was a five-year-old Rainwater, a fresh-tasting wine with orange blossom aroma and the taste of crystallised citrus fruit (Field & Fawcett, £17.95 for 50cl). The 10-year-old Reserve Verdelho (Harrogate Wines, £38.99) has floral aromas, sultana fruit, light acacia honey and a mineral crunch on the finish.

There were vintage wines, called Frasqueira, the Sercial 1978 was sensational (Roberts & Speight, £229) and an organic, Single Harvest Tinta Negra 2010 (Buon Vino, £30 for 50cl) which had walnuts, citrus and quince flavours.