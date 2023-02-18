Why the Fairfax Arms at East Gilling is the quintessential country inn.

In their words, the Fairfax Arms at East Gilling is a traditional country Inn. It also has a splendid restaurant, with part in a stunning conservatory, an excellent kitchen and accommodation. But, at its heart, The Fairfax is an inn, and the bar area is the central point from which everything else happens.

The Fairfax is also seemingly very popular and always busy; at least every time I have been there recently, there has been a lovely buzzing atmosphere.

The inn is also at the heart of the astonishingly lovely village of East Gilling, home to Gilling Castle, and the inn's name is derived from the Fairfax family who once lived there. The village has a pretty beck running through it, a rather handsome historic church, surrounded by a splendid bucolic landscape; no wonder it is so popular.

The inn is toasty warm in winter, and the welcoming staff makes it feel even more so. Outside is an impressive, stylish seating area overlooking the beck which I can only imagine in the summer months is a fabulous place to sit and eat or to enjoy a pint.

The bar is clearly demarcated from the eating areas and though not huge, has some lovely comfy seating plus chairs at the bar. There are not many hand pumps, just three with Tetley's Cask, Black Sheep and Striding the Riding from Helmsley Brewery plus, there's Fairfax larger, Guinness, Peroni et al. And, with The Fairfax being such a food-led place, there is of course, an excellent wine list but not too many by the glass.

I have enjoyed the Fairfax Arms in several guises, for Sunday lunch, as a refreshment stop during a long walk with a gang of friends one New Year's day and sometimes just a drink. The Fairfax is, for me, the quintessential country inn.

The Fairfax Arms, Main Street, Gilling East York, YO62 4JH Tel: 01439 788212

Bar Times: Mon – Sat: 11:00 - 23:00 Sun: 12:00 - 22:00