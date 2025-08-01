Why this Yorkshire wine merchant is giving away bottles for free

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Free ‘Wine’

For some reason, Rob Hoult at Hoults Wine Merchants in Huddersfield has acquired a quantity of the alcohol-free version of Black Tower. I haven’t tasted it, but he has, and he is not a fan, but someone, somewhere might like it.

To help him clear the decks, he is giving this non-alcoholic ‘wine’ away, one bottle at a time, and then if you like it, he will happily sell you as much as you like for £2 a bottle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoults Wine Merchants in Huddersfield

While you are in the shop, perhaps having a small giggle at Rob’s predicament, you could ask him for a good deal on some of the splendid proper wines he has on his shelves.

Wines of the Week

Torres Vina Sol, Spain, 2024 down from £7.75 to £6.50 with a Tesco Clubcard until August 11: A bargain price for such an easy drinking, fresh-tasting dry wine. Chill the bottle and the label comes to life with sunshine, cyclists and a surfer.

Oxford Landing Sauvignon Blanc 2024, South Australia, 10.5%, Co-op down from £7.50 to £6.50 until August 12: Bright, zesty citrus fruit, with hints of pineapple and passionfruit, and only 10.5% alcohol. A great summer sunshine wine.​

Christine Austin's wines of the week

Taste the Difference Côtes de Provence Rosé 2024, France, 12%, Sainsbury down from £11.75 to £9.75 with Nectar until August 12: Light raspberry notes and a pink grapefruit tang make this a perfect wine for a summer lunch. The traditional curvy Provence bottle adds to the occasion.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laurent Delaunay Les Grappillages Fleurie 2023, France, 13%, Morrisons down from £12 to £10 with More Card until August 5: Grab this wine while it is on offer and sip it through summer (chilled) and autumn with charcuterie, grilled meats and cheese. Super, silky and elegant.

Leeds Cocktail Week

Dozens of the best bars in Leeds are participating in Leeds Cocktail week which starts tonight (Aug 1) and lasts until Sunday, August 10.

This week offers an unbeatable line-up of signature cocktails at just £5 each, special deals and lots of great tastes.

You need to buy a wristband which then unlocks the special deals when you visit any of the 30 venues taking part in this festival of flavour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is bound to be the most stylish way to expand your taste horizons.

Check the website www.leedscocktailweek.co.uk to find out how to buy your wristband and the venues taking part.

Chez Vin Wine Fair

After the great success of the Wine Fair in May, David Lawson at Chez Vin in Otley has decided to hold another fair on Friday October 10 at the Rugby Club. Tickets go on sale next Tuesday.

Smaller bubbles

Champagne production will be restricted this year as an agreement between growers, and the champagne houses will limit the grape harvest to nine tonnes per hectare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be tough for the growers since the harvest looks like it will be good and could produce much higher yields.

However, a drop in champagne sales last year could be the reason behind this move, to limit production while there are still large stocks in cellars across the region.