Will the new government scrap the proposed new duty rates for alcohol, or will stronger wines become more expensive from February 2025?

The new rates are based on alcoholic strength, rising with each half a per cent.

At present, all wines with usual alcohol levels between 11.5% and 14.5% contribute £2.67 to the exchequer, plus VAT on the whole price.

As the legislation stands, from February 1 next year the rates will change so that lower strength wines at 11.5% will be charged duty at £2.46 and will go up in steps to £3.10 for 14.5% strength wines.

By the time margins and VAT have been added, it means that higher strength wines will be much more expensive than lower strength wines.

Supermarkets are already encouraging their suppliers to produce lower-strength wines, sometimes by just taking the alcohol out of a wine, but that fundamentally affects the taste and texture of the wine.

While we all get used to the prospect of being taxed on the strength of the wine in our glass, it is worth taking a look at the alcohol levels of the wines you like.

If they tend to come in at 13.5% to 14% which is not unusual, you might think about building up a stock before the duty rate change comes into force.

Meanwhile, supermarkets are continually trying to attract us into their stores with keen prices and a steady range of offers.

Here are some of the best summer drinking deals around, all under £10, and I am quoting alcohol levels, just so you can start to think about how prices might change next year.

White wines

Baron Amarillo Rueda Verdejo 2023, Spain, 13%, Aldi £5.99: If Sauvignon Blanc is your go-to aperitif, then try this. It is almost like SB, with melon, herbs and fennel notes alongside all the usual citrus notes, and this one is terrific value.

Norton Finca La Colonia Torrontés, Mendoza, Argentina, 13%, Waitrose down from £9.99 to £7.99 until 20 August: A light, spice-edged, peach and rose petal wine from high altitude vineyards in Argentina. Perfect alongside lightly spiced dishes

Irresistible Marsanne 2023, Pays d’Oc, France, 13%, Co-op down from £8.50 to £8 until 23 July: From Domaine Paul Mas, this is a lovely wine, made from 100% Marsanne, grown in the South of France. It has peachy fruit, a dusting of herbs and a fresh, savoury character on the finish. Team this with chicken or fish in creamy sauces, or a herby vegetable mix.

Morrisons The Best Assyrtiko 2022, Naoussa, Macedonia, Greece, 12.5%, Morrisons down from £10 to £8.50 until 6 August: Assyrtiko is a relative newcomer to our shelves, but Greece has been enjoying this fresh, zesty, minerally wine for centuries. This wine was a stand-out success at the Morrisons tasting, and now on offer it is amazing value. With white peach aromas, citrus and stone fruit flavours, shot through with fresh acidity and crunch, this is a perfect wine to pour alongside fish and shellfish.

Rosé wines

Irresistible Solo Pale Spanish Rosé, Campo de Borja, Spain, 13.5%, Co-op down from £8 to £7 until 23 July: Fashionably pale, and full of raspberry and cranberry fruit with a fresh, citrus finish.

Unearthed Chiaretto di Bardolino Rosé 2023, Italy, 12%, Aldi £7.99: A light, fresh- tasting wine from the shores of Lake Garda, this has raspberry and cherry fruit with a sprinkle of herbs. Perfect with seafood pasta.

Arc du Soleil Rosé 2023, Languedoc, France, 12.5%, Morrisons down from £9.50 to £8.50 until 6 August: The Perrin winemaking family score a winner with this elegant, cranberry and strawberry-filled wine with a pink grapefruit finish. Team with grilled tuna.

Artesano Organic Fairtrade Malbec Rosé 2023, 12.5%, Mendoza, Argentina, Sainsbury down from £10 to £9 until 6 August: Crisp, zesty citrus, raspberry and cherry flavours from Malbec grapes grown at high altitude, with a splash of Syrah rounding out the finish.

Red Wines

Torres Altos Ibéricos Tempranillo Crianza 2019, Rioja, Spain, 14%, Waitrose down from £11.99 to £7.99 until 30 July:A ripe, red berry filled Rioja with peppercorn and spice notes. Pour this alongside barbecued lamb.

Taste the Difference Marzemino 2023, Trentino, Italy, 12.5%, Sainsbury down from £9.75 to £8 until 6 August: A refreshing red full of raspberry and cherry fruit that is just perfect for summer drinking after an hour in the fridge. Pour alongside charcuterie and herby roast chicken.

Mad Fish Shiraz 2022, Western Australia 14%, Booths, down from £10 to £8 until 30 July: From one of Western Australia’s best wineries, within a sea-breeze of the coast, this is a soft, juicy, spicy, dark cherry-filled wine that goes down a storm with sausages and pizza.

The Best Chinon 2022, Loire, France, 12.5%, Morrisons down from £9 to £8 until 6 August: Once loved and now largely forgotten, Chinon is a terrific red wine for summer drinking. Made from Cabernet Franc grapes, it has raspberry and red currant fruit, with silky, soft tannins and top notes of violets adding interest. Chill it for half an hour to taste it at its best and serve with charcuterie, grilled lamb and tagines.

Fizz

Taste the Difference Pignoletto, Italy, 11%, Sainsbury down from £8 to £7.50 until 6 August: A light, frothy, citrus and peach wine that is drier than most Prosecco. Served chilled in the garden alongside a barbecue, no one will turn their nose up at it.

Kylie Prosecco Rosé, Italy, 11%, Waitrose down from £10.99 to £8.99 until 30 July: This comes in a fun, heart-embossed bottle and is sure to get any summer party started. Lots of strawberry fruit and not too much sweetness.

Extra Special Crémant d’Alsace Brut, France, 12%, Asda currently down from £11 to £9: From cool, sunny Alsace, this is a fresh-tasting fizz with ripe pear and apple notes with a toasty brioche finish.