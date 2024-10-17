The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My wines of the week

No 1 Cederberg Chenin Blanc 2022, Western Cape, South Africa, 13.5% Waitrose down from £12.99 to £10.39 until October 22: Floral notes with melon and white peach fruit with green apple crunchiness. Team this with fishcakes and salmon.

Perrin Côtes de Rhône Blanc 2023, France, Sainsbury down from £12 to £10 until October 29: A classic southern Rhône blend from the excellent Perrin family. White peach, apricot and a hint of honeysuckle.​

A cool cellar is ideal for wine storage

The Best Fleurie, France, 13%, down from £12 to £10 with a Morrisons More card until October 22: A terrific Fleurie, with violets on the nose and blackcurrant and cherries on the palate. Pour alongside herb-spiked roast chicken or a seared tuna steak.​

Zuccardi Poligonos Malbec2022, Valle de Uco, Argentina, 14.5%, Tesco down from £25 to £22 with a Tesco Clubcard until November 4: An outstanding Malbec with layers of plum, blackcurrant and mulberry, with firm, supple tannins and a long finish. Buy lots, it will age fabulously.​

The wine trade and the wine drinking public is heading for disaster as the new legislation on duty comes into force on 1 February 2025. This will increase duty rates step by step with alcohol content.

At present there is a flat rate of £2.67 duty on a standard 75cl bottle of wine, but this will change to a sliding scale of 2.45 to £3.10 across 30 different duty bands depending on the alcohol content of your wine.

It means that any wine below 12.5 per cent alcohol, which at present includes some lovely German Rieslings, a few English wines and some fairly dubious ‘mid-strength’ wines that have been engineered to be around 9 per cent alcohol, will actually attract less tax.

Anything over 12.5 per cent alcohol which is almost anything worth drinking will be taxed more. Pick up a bottle of any Barossa Shiraz, Argentine Malbec or French Chateauneuf-di-Pape and you will find alcohol levels of around 14.5 per cent to 15 per cent.

These will cost you an extra 43p in duty and of course there is 20 per cent VAT on that duty, bringing a total increase of 52p.

There is a faint hope that this legislation, brought in before the change in government, will be scrapped, but that seems unlikely at this stage, so the only thing to do is buy now. Stock up with your favourite Shiraz, Malbec and even Languedoc reds. They will keep and develop nicely over the next few years.

And More Cards

I can understand why supermarkets do this, but when offers are only available to those who have signed up to their particular club, it does mean that calling into a store where you are not a member could work out to be more expensive that you thought.

Tesco started the trend, so their offers are only for Clubcard holders. Morrisons have done the same now, so you need to pick up a Morrisons More card.

Admittedly we can all put all those cards on our phones and don’t have to carry bits of plastic around, but I would like to see offers for all shoppers. After all, some of us don’t want Big Brother’s computer tracking our moves and purchases.

Tastings in Harrogate

Harrogate Wine will hold a walk round tasting of Festive Wines on Saturday 16 November from 7pm until 9pm. 30 wines will be on show, specially selected to add some good taste to your festivities. Tickets cost £25. Ring 01423 522270.

Ake and Humphris will be at Hotel du Vin in Harrogate on Saturday 23 November for their Christmas Wine Fair with over 60 wines on show, half of them new to the range.