Black Sheep Brewery are offering readers the chance to win a dream Father's Day present

The Masham-based brewery is offering one lucky Yorkshire Post reader the chance to win their dad’s height in beer!

Free to enter competition – full details below. Terms and conditions apply.

Not only that, they’ll also be able to treat their dad to a meal for four at Black Sheep’s popular Visitor Centre set in the stunning North Yorkshire countryside as well as a behind-the-scenes tour of the iconic brewery to discover how its popular range of beers are made.

Father’s Day gift range

Black Sheep is going all out this Father’s Day to offer a wide range of gift ideas for dad. The most unique being personalised bottles of Black Sheep Ale, which can be ordered up until June 6 for delivery on Father’s Day, featuring your dad’s name along with a Black Sheep-branded pint glass.

Also available are a range of special gift collections including the Black Sheep Pub Pack containing everything you need to create your own home bar, from beer to bar towels and crisps to beer mats.

Also available is the Black Sheep Legends Pack contains Black Sheep’s ‘Flagsheep’ range including bottles of Black Sheep Ale, Golden Sheep Ale and Riggwelter, alongside a Best Bitter Mini-Keg.

Other gift sets include the ‘Dad Pack’, which features a bottle of Black Sheep Ale, a bottle of Riggwelter, a beer tankard and classic Father’s Day gifts of socks, a pen and pin badges.

Visit www.blacksheepbrewery.com for more Father’s Day gift ideas and follow the flock on social media - Facebook/BlackSheepBrewery, Twitter @BlackSheepBeer or on Instagram/BlackSheepBrewery

How to enter the free competition

For a chance to win the Black Sheep Brewery prize – your dad’s height in beer – simply answer this question: which Black Sheep brand comes with personalised bottles available to order in time for Father’s Day?

A) Black Sheep Ale B) Sheepish C) It’s Got to Be Ewe

To be in with a chance of winning, complete the secure online entry form here before June 20, 2021.

One winner will be chosen at random after deadline before June 25, 2021. Your data will be shared securely between JPIMedia and Black Sheep Brewery to alert the winner and arrange the prize.

We respect your privacy and your details will not be used for any other purpose than that for which you have given consent.

Usual JPIMedia rules, terms and marketing conditions apply. UK entrants and over-18s only. One entry per person allowed. No transport included. See www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions.

