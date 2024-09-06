Wine expert Christine Austin on the best bottles to buy from Booths, Waitrose and Sainsbury's this week

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

My Wines of the Week

Yalumba Galway Barossa Shiraz 2021, Australia, 14.5%, Waitrose down from £12.99 to £8.99 until September 24: Gorgeously plump with plum and mulberry fruit dusted with chocolate and pepper. Team with a grilled steak.​

Taste the Difference Marzemino Trentino 2023, Italy, 12.5%, Sainsbury £9.75, down 25% on a buy three deal until September 17: Marzemino is an historic grape variety with tripe cherry fruit, soft acidity and a lively exuberance that can cope with 30 minutes in the fridge. Team with herby roast chicken.​

D’Arenberg Hermit Crab Viognier Marsanne 2022, McLaren Vale, Australia, 14%, Booths, down from £14 to £11.50 until September 24: An Australian Rhône blend with bags of flavour. Peach and nectarine fruit, fresh lemon curd notes and ginger spice on the finish.

Vavasour Sauvignon Blanc 2023, Marlborough, New Zealand, 13.5%, Co-op, down from £11.50 to £9.50 until September 24: From the breezier part of Marlborough, the Awatere Valley, this wine has more crunch and lively peachy passion fruit flavours than most.

Unmissable Winemaker Dinner

Martinez Wines, in collaboration with Quinta Bar and Grill in Ilkley will hold a Winemaker Dinner featuring the wines of Beyerskloof, in South Africa on Thursday 19 September. Presenting the wines will be Anri Truter, son of Beyers Truter who is probably the finest winemaker of Pinotage in the world.

Obviously Beyers has taught Anri everything he knows, however Anri has worked out plenty for himself since he has just won the Diners Club Young Winemaker of the Year for his Diesel Pinotage.

Why call a wine Diesel? Diesel was Beyers’ aged dog who followed him everywhere, and Diesel Pinotage wine is named after this faithful, and as I remember, quite belligerent dog.

Sadly, Diesel Pinotage will not feature at this dinner, however the range of wines at the dinner is outstanding. Winemakers bring the story of the land, the grapes and the wine to life and there will be six wines on show including the amazing Kriekbult Pinotage alongside an exceptional menu. Tickets cost £70. Contact Quinta direct (01943 602670) for tickets.

Whisky Tasting

The Wright Wine Company has a few spaces left for its whisky tasting which takes place at 7pm on Thursday 12 September at Elsworth at the Mill, opposite the Wright Wine shop.

Ethan Youel, who is the Rare and Fine Whisky Ambassador for Diageo will present seven rather special whiskies. Tickets cost £30 including supper. Call 01756 700886 to book your place.

Learn to Cook

While at Tenuta Regaleali, I discovered the Anna Tasca Lanza Cookery School which operates out of a 19th century farmhouse on the estate. This offers the chance to stay on-site, in beautiful surroundings, and learn all about Sicilian cooking.

There is a programme of guest chefs from around the world, bringing their skills and flavours to this beautiful place. This cookery school has been recognised by the Culinary Institute of America, and pictures on the wall indicate that there have been some very famous former students. Find out more at www.annatascalanza.com

Stay on a wine estate