Wine of the week with Christine Austin: Rumours of Meghan Markle's plans to launch a rosé wine

25% off at Sainsbury: There is 25% off all Sainsbury Taste the Difference wines when you buy three or more bottles, which can be mixed, until 16 July. The deal applies only to wines costing £6 or more and does not apply in Sainsbury Local stores. Taste the Difference is Sainsbury’s own-label range of wines, and they generally provide excellent flavours for money.

Head to Taste the Difference Casablanca Sauvignon Blanc, currently £8.75 for its zesty, citrus flavours or the chunky, plum and blackberry-filled flavours of Taste the Difference Fairtrade Shiraz currently £8.50. Taste the Difference Conegliano Prosecco Superiore Brut (£9.75) is also well worth picking up in your threesome of bottles. Drier than most Proseccos, it has light fresh, fruity flavours, perfect for sunshine sipping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

English wine for the Emperor: It was good to see an English Sparkling Wine served at the Buckingham Palace state banquet for the Japanese Emperor and Empress when Coates and Seely Brut Reserve N.V. was poured for the 170 guests. This is a wine from Hampshire where vines have been planted on the chalky soil that stretches from champagne in France to the south of England. This soil is particularly good for sparkling wines. If you want to dine like an Emperor, Firth and Co in Northallerton have this wine at £35.17.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is planning to launch a rosé wine for her portfolio of products. Photo: Getty

Whisky Galore: Richard at Campbell’s of Leyburn has stocked up with a fine range of whiskies which he is selling at substantial discount. He only has a few each of bottles such as Blair Athol 12 Year Old (£49.99, save £8), Cardhu Amber Rock (£44.99, save £10), Talisker Port Ruighe (£49.99 save £10) and many others, so call into the shop or get in touch, [email protected] to stake your claim.