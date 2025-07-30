Work, Sip, Repeat: Cambridge Street Collective brings back the ultimate Thursday wind-down

There’s nothing quite like that Thursday feeling, one foot in the weekend, the other still firmly planted in your inbox. But Cambridge Street Collective is giving Sheffield’s midweek hustlers a reason to close the laptop with a little more joy.

Starting this month, guests who purchase the Workspace coffee deal on Thursdays can claim a free pint of Pravha after 4 pm, just by showing their receipt at the bar. A well-earned reward for a day well spent, or at least attempted.

The offer is a nod to an old favourite that ran years ago at Cutlery Works, brought back by popular demand, and reimagined for today’s work-where-you-want crowd. Whether you’re replying to emails from a corner booth or ideating over a flat white, CSC is keeping the workday fuelled and the post-work unwind flowing.

“We love seeing people use our space to work, meet, and get creative,” says Matt, Ground Manager at Cambridge Street Collective. “This offer is a way of saying thanks, and making Thursdays feel just a bit more like Friday.”

So bring your laptop, grab your coffee, and stick around. Your pint is waiting.

About Cambridge Street Collective

Cambridge Street Collective is a dynamic food hall and cultural space in the heart of Sheffield, powered by Blend Family. With a focus on community, collaboration and creativity, Cambridge Street Collective brings together local talent, global flavours, and unforgettable experiences under one vibrant roof.

