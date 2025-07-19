Yasmin Khan brings Iranian and Pakistani roots to vibrant plant-based cooking

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Vibrant and refreshing, this Moroccan-inspired salad is tossed with a cumin and paprika dressing, evoking, in my mind, the heady and aromatic scents of North African souks,” says Yasmin Khan. “This is a salad where the ingredients can vary immensely – from the acidity of the oranges to the saltiness of the olives – so use your judgement and adjust the quantities if necessary.

“If your black olives are particularly salty, you can also leave them to soak in cold water for 10 minutes and then drain. I like to use blood oranges when they are in season, or a combination of regular and blood oranges for a more vivid visual appeal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serves 4. Ingredients: 5 or 6 blood oranges or 4 large navel oranges; 2 or 3 radishes, very thinly sliced; Kalamata olives, pitted and sliced; Finely chopped coriander leaves, for serving; Aleppo pepper or other mild chilli flakes, for serving

This is a handout photo Yasmin Khan's orange, radish and olive salad. See PA Feature FOOD Yasmin Khan. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Yasmin Khan. PA Photo. Picture credit should read: Jonathan Gregson/PA NOTE TO EDITORS: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Yasmin Khan.

For the dressing: 2tbsp extra-virgin olive oil; 2tbsp lemon juice; ½ garlic clove, crushed; ½tsp ground cumin; ¼tsp sweet paprika; Salt and freshly ground black pepper

To make the dressing, whisk together the oil, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, paprika, ¼ teaspoon salt and pepper in a small bowl and set aside for the flavours to infuse.

Peel the oranges and slice into thin discs. This is best achieved by cutting the top and bottom off each orange, placing it on a chopping board, and using a sharp knife to slice down the sides, removing the rind and pith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Put the oranges in a large bowl and pour over the dressing. With your hands, very carefully mix in the dressing, then lift out the orange slices and arrange on a serving plate.

Add the radishes and olives to the bowl with the remainder of the dressing and mix well. Strew the radishes and olives over the oranges, pour over any remaining dressing, and finish with a sprinkle of chopped coriander and chilli flakes.

Stuffed aubergine with walnuts, pomegranate and feta

“The heady, aromatic flavours of northern Iranian cuisine shine through in this dish, as easy to assemble as it is delicious to eat,” says Yasmin Khan. “The Persian spice golpar is what gives it a unique flavour, adding earthy and citrusy notes that accentuate the pomegranate molasses and lift the notes of fresh mint and coriander.

“If you can source some online or at an Iranian supermarket, then you are in for a real treat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serves 4-6. Ingredients: 3 large aubergines; Vegetable oil; 2tbsp pomegranate molasses; 2tbsp extra-virgin olive oil; 2tbsp tahini; ½ garlic clove, finely grated; 35g walnuts, crushed into fine crumbs; 1 handful mint leaves, finely chopped; 1 handful coriander leaves, finely chopped; ¼tsp golpar; Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Toppings: Crumbled feta cheese; 1 handful pomegranate seeds; Finely chopped mint leaves; Sumac

Preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Cut the aubergines in half lengthwise. Use a sharp knife to carefully score the inside of each aubergine half on the diagonal, making a crosshatch pattern and being careful not to cut through the skin.

Transfer to a large baking sheet, brush with vegetable oil, and sprinkle with salt. Roast for 45 to 60 minutes, until the flesh is soft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Use a spoon to scoop the aubergine flesh into a bowl. Stir in the pomegranate molasses, olive oil, tahini, garlic, walnuts, mint, coriander, golpar, ¾ teaspoon salt, and a generous grind of black pepper.

Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed, then spoon the filling into the aubergine skins and sprinkle over the feta, pomegranate seeds, mint, and sumac.

Halloumi lasagne

“Lasagne is one of my ultimate comfort foods, and in the case of this particular lasagne, it’s not hard to understand why,” says Yasmin Khan.

“Soft layers of pasta and béchamel are interspersed with a rich tomato sauce laden with hearty Mediterranean vegetables such as squash, courgette, pepper, and aubergine, and then topped with thin slices of halloumi cheese for an irresistible appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I serve it with a crisp salad and some garlic bread. This freezes well, so it’s great for batch-cooking.”

Serves 4-6. Ingredients: 550g peeled and deseeded butternut squash, cut into small pieces; 450g courgettes, cut into small pieces; 1 red pepper, cut into small pieces; 2 medium aubergines, cut into small pieces; Olive oil; 1 onion, finely chopped; 4 fat garlic cloves, finely grated; 500ml passata; 1tsp balsamic vinegar; 2tsp dried oregano 1 teaspoon sweet paprika; ½tsp Aleppo pepper or other mild chilli flakes; ¼tsp ground cinnamon; 120ml water; 12 lasagne sheets; Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the béchamel sauce: 75g butter; 80g plain flour; 700ml milk; ¼tsp ground white pepper; Pinch ground nutmeg; 50g finely grated Parmesan cheese; Salt

Toppings: 200g block halloumi, very thinly sliced; 25g finely grated Parmesan cheese;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preheat the oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4. Combine the squash, courgettes, red pepper, and aubergines on a large baking sheet (use two sheets if needed), drizzle with 3 tablespoons olive oil, season with a generous pinch of salt, and mix well with your hands. Roast for 30 minutes, or until soft.

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring, for 12 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. stir in the passata, vinegar, oregano, paprika, chilli flakes, and cinnamon and cook for 5 minutes, stirring often.

Add the roasted vegetables and season with ¾ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper. Add the water to loosen the mixture and mix well.

To make the béchamel, combine the butter and flour in a small saucepan over low heat, stirring to form a paste. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring often. Add the milk, white pepper, and nutmeg and whisk for 1 to 2 minutes, until the sauce is thick and smooth. Stir in the 50g Parmesan and ¼ teaspoon salt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now begin layering. Spoon one-third of the vegetable mixture into a 2.6 litre glass baking dish and cover with one-third of the lasagne sheets in a single layer. Top with one-third of the béchamel. Repeat with two more layers each of vegetables, pasta, and béchamel. Top the lasagne with the halloumi and the 25g Parmesan.