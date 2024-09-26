Yorkshire and Brazilian breweries combine to launch new dark ale

Yorkshire's Black Sheep Brewery has teamed with all-female, Nipo-Brazilian brewery to launch a limited-edition brew. The new dark ale, now available online and via Beer52, brings together rich Yorkshire heritage with the vibrant flavours of Japan and Brazil.

This special release sees the beloved Riggwelter reinvented in collaboration with Nipo-Brazilian brewery ‘Japas Cervejaria Artesanal’, creating a dark ale that brings together rich Yorkshire heritage with the vibrant flavours of Japan and Brazil.

Riggwelter: Cherry & Cacao is a strong dark ale with a 6.0% ABV, crafted with fresh Dales water from Masham, Yorkshire. It boasts a dark ruby appearance and offers an enticing aroma of complex chocolate notes balanced by sweet, subtle cherry.

Brewed with cacao nibs and fresh cherry juice, this beer delivers a distinctive flavour profile where the deep, dark maltiness is complemented by rich chocolate and lifted by sweet cherry undertones, finishing dry and refreshingly.

Jo Theakston, Executive Director of Black Sheep Brewery, commented: "We’re incredibly excited to see Riggwelter: Cherry & Cacao featured in Beer52 subscription boxes. This collaboration with a Japanese-Brazillian brewery has allowed us to push the boundaries of what a Yorkshire ale can be, blending our brewing heritage with global influences. It’s a brew that tells a story and invites beer lovers to experience Riggwelter in a completely new way."

“Japas Cervejaria Artesanal, featuring an all-female brewing team and known for its innovative use of Japanese and Brazilian ingredients, brings a fresh perspective to our latest collaboration, enriching the classic Riggwelter with unique flavours and a shared passion for storytelling through brewing.”

