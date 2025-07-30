Yorkshire chef reveals secrets to the perfect Yorkshire Pudding ahead of Yorkshire Day

As Yorkshire Day approaches on 1st August, legendary Head Chef at The Swine Bistro, Kirsty Cheetham, is lifting the lid on her secrets for creating the ultimate Yorkshire Pudding.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire born and bred, Cheetham has perfected her recipe over years right in the heart of God’s Own Country. With her tried-and-tested method, she promises the perfect rise, the crispiest edges, and the fluffiest middles - a proper Yorkshire Pudding, just as it should be.

Recipe Highlights Include:

Never using salt

Resting the batter overnight

Creating steam in the oven

Roasting in hot fat for maximum flavour

Kirsty Cheetham, Jo and Stu Myers

“If there’s one thing we take seriously in Yorkshire, it’s our Yorkshire Puddings,” says Cheetham. “They’re the star of the Sunday roast, aren’t they? A proper Yorkshire Pudding holds its own against anything else on the plate and never surrenders to lashings of gravy. In my opinion, it’s the crowning glory in batter form.”

Kirsty Cheetham’s Yorkshire Pudding Recipe

Makes approximately 12 (using a muffin tin)

Ingredients:

Kirsty Cheetham reveals the secrets to the Perfect Yorkshire pudding

10 eggs

1 pint full-fat milk

1 lb plain flour (never self-raising)

Fat (ideally a mix of chicken, lamb, and beef fat – approx. 1 tbsp per pudding)

Method:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make your batter the day before - like all good Sundays, you need time to rest. Whisk the eggs and milk together by hand (never with a blender), then slowly pour the mixture into the flour and whisk until smooth. Refrigerate overnight. Remove from the fridge a couple of hours before cooking to let the batter come to room temperature. Give it another whisk before using. Preheat the oven to 220°C and place a tray of water on the bottom shelf to create steam - this helps form those signature fluffy middles. Use a muffin tin for generous, show-stopping puddings. Add the fat to each compartment and heat the tin in the oven for around five minutes until the fat is bubbling hot. Fill each mould halfway with batter. Bake at 220°C for 25 minutes, then reduce to 190°C for a further 10 minutes. Do not open the oven door at any point - or risk instant deflation!

“You’ll notice I don’t add salt - which might seem controversial for a chef,” Cheetham explains. “But through testing and looking at the science, I’ve found that salt can inhibit the rise by breaking down the egg proteins. I rely on the fat to bring all the flavour to the Yorkshire Pudding party.”

Cheetham has twice been named recipient of The Observer Food Monthly’s “Best Sunday Lunch” award and recently led The Swine Bistro into The Good Food Guide’s Top 100 Best Local Restaurants - so it’s fair to say she knows a thing or two about Yorkshire’s most beloved dish.

The Swine Bistro recently launched its first Sunday lunch service, available every Sunday from 12pm to 4pm, with prices starting from £25.