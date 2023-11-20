Chart topping acts have been added to the bill at the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival for the first time in the event’s history.

Blue, Chesney Hawkes and Heather Small will be joined by DJ Gok Wan, who is back by popular demand, at the festival in Skipton on July 19 to 21, 2024. It will be the first time that music acts have been added to the festival, alongside a stellar cast of celebrity chefs.

Now in its ninth year, Yorkshire chef James Martin and TV favourites The Hairy Bikers will headline the Le Gruyere Big Top Theatre Kitchen, along with a host of food, drink and entertainment including 300 street food traders, artisan producers and chef demos.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week

DJ Gok Wan and Brutus Gold’s Love Train kicked off the musical introductions at the 2023 event, but next year’s festival will be the first time chart-topping acts will perform on stage. Alongside the legendary acts will be a number of tribute acts including Dolly Parton, Becky Hill, Taylor Swift and Pink.

Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival attracts thousands of visitors every year

Rachael Higgins, founder of The Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival, says: “This will be the first time in our history that we have introduced chart-topping, musical talent to our festival line-up together with our celebrity chefs, tribute acts and DJ’s. I can’t tell you how excited I am for next summer.

"It will be our biggest and no doubt best festival yet and we’re all so looking forward to seeing everyone enjoying themselves and having a great time. We want our guests to come for the food, stay for the music and leave with the best memories.”

The event will have more than 50 different workshops, experiences and masterclass, many of which are free and there are also plenty of activities for children.

