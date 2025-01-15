Yorkshire Inn listed in the Michelin Guide for the first time

The Plough, Wombleton, North Yorkshire, has been included in the prestigious Michelin Guide within the first year of being operated by the well-known hospitality stalwarts Richard and Lindsey Johns.

The highly experienced duo took over the reins at The Plough in late 2023, and since then they have steadily earned an enviable reputation, garnering significant praise for the Inn’s relaxed seasonally inspired menus, and welcoming hospitality.

When it comes to The Plough’s food, Chef and co-owner Richard Johns makes a point of cooking with fresh seasonal produce from across the north of England, to ensure that every dish he produces delivers flavour and quality, all the while keeping the restaurant’s food innovative and exciting. Meanwhile, Lindsey deftly runs the front of house ensuring that the Inn’s regulars and guest diners are both equally well looked after.

All of which has deservedly earned the Inn a place in the Estrella Top 100 Gastro Pubs list 2024, as well as a rating of Good in the Good Food Guide 2024, helping to firmly place The Plough Inn on Yorkshire’s food map. It seems 2025 is no different as the plaudits continue, with the Inn earning its first listing this month in the internationally recognised Michelin Guide.

The Plough, Wombleton, Chunky Cod Dish

The first UK edition of the Michelin Guide was published in 1974 and fifty years later, Michelin Stars remain highly sought after by the UK’s leading restaurants.

The Michelin Guide started in Clermont-Ferrand, France, in 1889, when brothers Édouard and André Michelin founded their tyre company aiming to transform the French car industry. By 1900 they started to give away complimentary guides filled with practical information for travellers, including maps, details on road quality, information on how to change a tyre, where to find a garage or fill up with petrol, and recommendations of where to eat and stay for the night – all cleverly designed to encourage drivers to explore more and hopefully use more tyres in the process!

By the 1920’s the Guide had become highly respected, in response to that the brothers employed mystery diners to assess the places being recommended within its pages, who began awarding single-star designations from 1926 onwards to highlight the top eateries to visit. A star hierarchy was introduced in 1931, quickly followed by descriptions of the Star rankings, which remain the same to this day:

One Star – Worth a Stop

Restaurant At The Plough Inn, Wombleton

Two Stars – Worth a Detour

Three Stars – Worth a Special Journey

Across the UK there are currently only 1206 restaurants listed in the Guide, with 885 with a listing, among them is The Plough, Wombleton, including 121 restaurants with a Bib Gourmand, 164 holding one star, 27 with two stars and nine with three Michelin stars.

The Michelin Guide reporting on The Plough, remarks: ‘’Richard and Lindsey Johns are experienced operators in this part of the world. For their latest project, they’ve taken on this attractive 16th-century inn situated between the Howardian Hills and the North York Moors. There’s plenty of character to the place, from the beamed ceiling to the roaring fire for winter and beer garden for summer. Chef Richard offers hearty dishes that are classically and wholly enjoyable, like a generous pork chop cooked with evident skill. Lindsey looks after every table with a genuine warmth and personal touch.’’

Left to Right Lindsey & Richard Johns The Plough, Wombleton