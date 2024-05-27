How would you like to eat Yorkshire puddings with pickles for a starter, or a Yorkshire pudding profiterole for dessert? Sophie Mei Lan Malin looks at the curious and creative ways people eat their Yorkshire puds.

Yorkshire puddings are trending online with the concoctions ranging from the traditional Yorkshire pudding with Jam - which sounds bizarre to those not from Yorkshire - to Yorkshire pudding burgers, Burritos and edible bowls.

Yorkshire puddings were traditionally called “dripping puddings” because the fat would drip off the meat onto a tray of batter which lay underneath as an efficient way to make the most of hot fat.

They started out rectangular but have changed shape over the years to become more similar to a pancake shape - which were originally created from leftover ingredients.

Yorkshire Pudding Pizza

They have since been transformed into all sorts of shapes and sizes. The key difference between the two is the ingredients.

In the past, Yorkshire puds were often eaten as starters rather than as a main to fill people up before meat.

Channel 5 presenter and singer Jane McDonald agreed. She previously told The Yorkshire Post: “When you were kids your mum used to put that as a starter so you didn’t eat much meat.”

Jane has since enjoyed Yorkshire puddings in many different ways but she likes them in “any way.”

“I’ve had it with pickles as a starter and I’ve had it with gravy as a starter.”

Yorkshire puddings these days are eaten as a breakfast, snack, dessert and to accompany a roast.

It’s a big deal in Yorkshire how you make them and of course how you devour them.

My husband says I commit a cardinal sin by making them stodgy and sometimes cooking them in the air fry, oil free.

To me, however, he is worse off by buying them ready-made. He loves the ones from The Real Yorkshire Pudding Company.

The company showed on their instagram how you can make Yorkshires’ into Hot Cross Buns, Cottage Pies and an All Day Breakfast inside a Yorkshire Pudding.

My husband is not alone in enjoying them ready-made as model Faye Mitchell says: “My Yorkshire puddings start by getting in the car, pulling up at the supermarket, going to the freezer aisle and purchasing Aunt Bessie’s.”

Aunt Bessie’s recently shared a video of how to make their traditional puddings into a pizza.

Yorkshire puddings are being used in all shapes and sizes. The Little Bakery of Happiness recommends eating them for breakfast or “as a burger bun alternative.”

The bakery said: “Basically, just get in my face.”

Baker Karen Wright devours bite size puds. She said: “I like those really tiny Yorkies when they are served cold as a canapé with roast beef and horseradish sauce as a filling.”

Helen Neal however says she’s not about the finesse but it’s the taste.

“I can never get my Yorkshire right for Toad in the Hole. My mum was the same. No clue why, it never rises. Thankfully, the kids love it, and the other half, all the same. Or at least they say they do.”

It seems our upbringing impacts how we like our Yorkshires.

Andrea Rawson said: “My dad made his own and had them cold with butter and sugar.”

Sophie Gillium-Webb’s family like to combine sweet and savoury.

She said: “Our family do golden syrup and gravy. I know it sounds weird but it’s amazing.I didn’t know it was strange until my now husband came for dinner and looked at us like we were crazy.”

Em Cavell enjoys Henderson’s Relish.

“I wouldn't say it's unusual (at least not in my family) but Henderson's on a Yorkshire is a must.”

David Mellor says: “We’ve heard caramelised plum or chocolate work well.”

For some of us it’s all about the batter. Louise Backhouse puts an ice cube in the batter and Rachel Brown swears by using four eggs.

Others enjoy adding stuffing into the batter when cooking and sometimes mixed with onion bhajis.