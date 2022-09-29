Yorkshire restaurant named one of the best 'hidden gems' in the world by Tripadvisor

All you-can-eat-tapas restaurant La Fiesta, in Doncaster, has been named the fifth best hidden gem at the Tripadvisor Awards 2022.

Three other Yorkshire-based restaurants - Myrtle Tavern, in Meanwood, Leeds, Buongiorno in York, and Corarima in Wakefield were also recognised as being the best-hidden gems in the UK category.

The awards, hosted by the world’s largest travel guidance platform, rates restaurants from across the globe based on the quality and quantity of their reviews, and calculates the findings into different categories.

La Fiesta in Doncaster has been named among the best in the world.

This year, La Fiesta in Doncaster has been rated as fifth in the world in a brand new subcategory ‘Best Hidden Gem’.

The Travellers’ Choice Awards typically represent the top-rated, most popular restaurants, but this year Tripadvisor sought to showcase lesser-known spots and places locals love with a category revealing the best Hidden Gems.

Reviewers praised La Fiesta for its all-you-can-eat tapas option and great atmosphere.

The restaurant, situated in Doncaster Road, Armthorpe, has won rave reviews from customers praising its wide range of Spanish and Mediterrean themed dishes, with diners reportedly coming from across Yorkshire to sample its menu, which also includes a takeway service.

More than 6,000 miles away from Yorkshire in Cusco, Peru, Green Point is named the No. 1 Hidden Gem on the planet. The plant-based culinary experience will impress vegans and meat eaters alike.

Lauren Murphy, Vice President, GM of Hospitality Solutions at Tripadvisor said: “Dining out is an internationally beloved pastime: for many restaurant-goers, it’s frequenting their favourite neighbourhood eatery and for others, it’s snagging a table at a top-rated restaurant on holiday.

"Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards, decided by people who visited and reviewed these places in the past year, offers authentic recommendations for the best places to eat no matter the occasion!” she added.

Top 10 Hidden Gems in the UK

La Fiesta Restaurant, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

MUSE Brasserie, Cheltenham, Cotswolds

Taste Vietnam, Coventry, West Midlands

The Herd Steak Restaurant, Bath, Somerset

Buongiorno, York, North Yorkshire

Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood, Leeds, West Yorkshire

Spasso, London

Myra’s Kaiseki, Dorchester, Dorset

Himalayan Restaurant Belfast, Belfast