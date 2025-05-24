WATCH: Musician's ode to Yorkshire Tea describes why it's the perfect cuppa
And it would only take one glance of Leon Lockley to see exactly which one he is mad about.
Decked out in a Yorkshire Tea blazer and carrying a Yorkshire Tea ukelele, there were no prizes on offer for guessing which tipple his brilliant song is about.
Strumming out a tune he sings: “I’m a lad from Yorkshire and I love my Yorkshire Tea,” - a lyric most of us can get on board with.
Watch the video above to hear the full version.
Leon, from Sheffield, made his ukulele was made with a 50’s vintage tea tin by Spatchcock and Wurzil.
‘Yorkshire Tea Man’ Leon was only one of the thousands of people who flocked to Sheffield city centre this weekend to celebrate all that is great about food, drink and music in Yorkshire.
The festival - which has been running for more than 10 years - is one of the iggest free events in Sheffield, and runs across the whole weekend and Bank Holiday Monday.
As well as a street food market featuring more than 60 traders and an artisan market with dozens of producers, there was also a number music tents for visitors to enjoy some tunes while tucking into their scran.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.