Yorkshire Wetherspoons fans visit 500th pub in bid to visit every single one

A pair of Wetherspoons fans from Yorkshire who are determined to visit every one of the boozers in the UK have had a pint at their 500th one.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dedicated Phil, 77, and Julie Fox, 74, challenged themselves over 15 years ago to sample all 809 of the pubs in the UK. The couple have now visited their 500th boozer - The William Adams in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk.

However, Phil admitted it may be "impossible" for them to complete the challenge because they would have to visit the six boozers that are located in airport departure lounges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil, a former newspaper production worker, said: "We nearly called it quits when we reached 500 but that wouldn't have lasted long. It's impossible to do it though because we would have to book holidays abroad, because there's two at Birmingham Airport. So it's a bit of a trek to go to Birmingham, just to fly to Spain for Wetherspoons.

Phil and Julie Fox at their 500th Wetherspoons pub - The William Adams in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk

"But we wrote '500' on a piece of cardboard to prove to our family that we've actually done it."

Grandfather-of-seven Phil originally came up with the idea in 2007, while drinking in his local ale house and said it has been a great way to see other parts of England.

But the pair originally set out to visit just 100 of the pubs, which are nicknamed "spoons."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil, of Halifax, said: "We ran out of conversation and we were staring at each other, so I asked her how many spoons we had been to.

"I worked out we had been in maybe 70, so we decided to do 100. We then went for 200 and it's carried on - it's become a part-time hobby."

Julie and Phil will plan trips to different parts of the UK so they can visit the pubs and will sometimes stay in a Wetherspoons Hotel.

Phil said: "We've stayed in the hotels, the ones we've stayed in are all quite nice. But we will often stay in a Travelodge or a Premiere Inn because of the costs, they are always cheap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We did London last year, so we went to eight pubs that all have the word moon in the title, so that was a nice holiday."

The pair, who have five children between them, say their favourite pub is The Stamford Post in Stamford, Lincs.

He said: "We used to love the one in Keswick but we've got a new favourite. It's called the The Stamford Post - we've been there a few times and even visited a few days ago.

"It's an old newspaper office but it's really, really nice inside - they modernised it and everything."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie, a retired retail worker, and Phil both try and have something different every time they visit the boozers.

Phil prefers a IPA beer while Julie often goes for a lager such as San Miguel or Cruzcampo - but both of them love the halloumi wrap.

He said: "There is a good selection of beers, I've drifted towards the IPAs and they always have them. You go into a lot of modern pubs and they just have lagers, but Wetherspoons come at a good price as well.

"The food is good and my wife likes a beer, but she likes San Miguel and Cruzcampo. They are always introducing new things onto the menu, they are introducing a load of Korean things now, like crunchy chicken with coconut rice.