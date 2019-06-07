Coeliac UK to bring first ever gluten-free food festival to Yorkshire in June

Coeliacs and gluten free diners can look forward to a culinary treat this month, as Yorkshire is set to play host to a gluten free food festival.

Coeliac UK will be hosting its first ever festival in York on Saturday 22 June, bringing a huge range of gluten free delights from both local and national producers.

The event will be held in Sand Hutton, York and will welcome special guest Jane Devonshire, the 2016 MasterChef Champion, alongside a host of experts who will share their knowledge about the gluten free diet and coeliac disease.

Jane will be doing a joint cooking demonstrations with the charity's newly appointed CEO, Hilary Croft and home economist Louise Wagstaffe, and will be on hand to sign copies of her cookbook, Hassle Free Gluten Free.

She said: “My youngest child Ben was diagnosed with coeliac disease when he was two years old, so most of the food we eat at home is gluten free and no one really notices.

"It has become a way of life and integral to how I cook which I am thrilled to share with others.

"I’m really excited about coming to Yorkshire and would love to see you at the Festival.”

There will also be a variety of stands from bakeries to brewers on site, including the event sponsors Warburtons and Nature's Path, as well as a Gluten Free Food Quarter and cafe.

Visitors will also be able to book a face to face meeting with a registered dietician in a free dietetic clinic, visit the Coeliac UK information Hub and listen to specialist talks led by leading Gastroenterologist Dr Hugo Penny.

The event is free to attend, but you must register for tickets in advance of the festival.

The event will take place from 10am until 3pm at York's Lakeside Conference Centre.

To register for free tickets visit coeliac.org.uk.