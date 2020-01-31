National Yorkshire Pudding Day 2020: When is it, origins of the side dish, and the best Yorkshire Pudding recipe

Those who love Yorkshire puddings have a reason to celebrate this weekend, as Sunday 2 February marks British Yorkshire Pudding Day.

Here’s everything you need to know about why we celebrate Yorkshire’s beloved buttery side dish - and the best Yorkshire Pudding recipe.

What is British Yorkshire Pudding Day?

On the first Sunday of each February, Yorkshire pudding comes into its own with a national day dedicated to England’s best-loved side dish.

This year, National Yorkshire Pudding Day will be marked on Sunday 2 February 2020.

One of the most humble and versatile sides on British menus, the baked pudding - which has been around for hundreds of years - is made of eggs, flour and milk and cooked at very high temperatures, resulting in its puffed out appearance.

The northern delicacy is now loved all over the UK, and it’s also known internationally, with the United States celebrating their very own Yorkshire Pudding day each October.

The history of the Yorkshire Pudding

Although the exact origins of the Yorkshire Pudding remain unknown, it’s generally agreed that it’s a dish associated with the north of England.

The prefix “Yorkshire” was first used in 1747 publication, ‘The Art of Cookery Made Plain and Simple’ by Hannah Glasse, which distinguished the light and crispy texture of the pudding made in this region from other batter-based puddings created in different parts of the country.

The Yorkshire pudding was traditionally made in one large tin, rather than the smaller, individual puddings that are more common today.

Originally, Yorkshire puddings were served before a main meal, usually accompanied by gravy, as an appetiser course.

Hundreds of years ago, when meat was really expensive, the Yorkshire pudding served as a dish which would fill people up, therefore allowing the meat to stretch further.

Nowadays, Yorkshire puddings are usually served as part of a meal, and commonly adorn roast dinners plates, accompanied by lashings of gravy.

What is the correct way to make Yorkshire puddings?

When it comes to the right way to make Yorkshire puddings, this can prove quite a controversial topic.

Jeff Baker, Executive Development Chef at Farmison & Co, an online heritage meat supplier based in North Yorkshire, shares his top tips on how to make the classic dish.

Jeff reveals that the key to the perfect pud is to use “the freshest eggs possible”.

“There is no better accompaniment to an incredible Topside or Sirloin Beef joint than the traditional Yorkshire pudding”, explains Jeff.

“The trick to creating a perfectly risen pud that is still crispy around the edges and soft in the middle is to ensure the fat is practically smoking before putting the batter in the trays. My tried and tested recipe promises to make about 12 Yorkshires”:

Here is Jeff’s recipe:

Ingredients

3 fresh hen eggs

275ml semi-skimmed milk

200g good quality plain flour

Duck or Goose Fat

Method

1. Mix up the batter just before you’re about to bake the puddings by blending all the ingredients together, except the fat, until smooth.

2. Next, place the baking tray in a hot oven at 200c with a little goose fat in each mould.

3. When the fat is nearly smoking, carefully pour the batter into the moulds through a sieve, to about 3/4 full and bake for 16 to 20 minutes to your preferred level of crispiness.

4. Remove from the oven and serve.

For further information, visit: farmison.com/community/recipe/jeff-bakers-yorkshire-puddings