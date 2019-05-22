[N]ice cream factory York

The 15 best places to get ice cream in Yorkshire

With summer just around the corner, it's the perfect excuse to visit some of Yorkshire's excellent ice cream parlours.

From experimental flavours to ice cream straight from the farm, you'll be spoilt for choice when it comes to ice cream parlours in Yorkshire.

Head for a retro ice-cream experience at Billy Bob's, an American diner set in the grounds of Bolton Abbey. Here you'll find a variety of cool treats, from decadent sundaes and super-thick shakes to floats, cones and sorbets.

1. Billy Bob's Ice Cream Parlour, Bolton Abbey

Head for a retro ice-cream experience at Billy Bob's, an American diner set in the grounds of Bolton Abbey. Here you'll find a variety of cool treats, from decadent sundaes and super-thick shakes to floats, cones and sorbets.
Contributed
other
Buy a Photo
At Yummy Yorkshire, staple classics like vanilla and chocolate are paired with a variety of creative and seasonal flavours like "black garlic", "jaffa cake" and "marmalade cheesecake".

2. Yummy Yorkshire, Huddersfield

At Yummy Yorkshire, staple classics like vanilla and chocolate are paired with a variety of creative and seasonal flavours like "black garlic", "jaffa cake" and "marmalade cheesecake".
Contributed
other
Buy a Photo
If you like a little performance with your ice cream, check out this York ice cream parlour, where ice cream is made-to-order using liquid nitrogen. The flavours regularly rotate, and ice creams can be made vegan on request.

3. The [N]ice Cream Factory, York

If you like a little performance with your ice cream, check out this York ice cream parlour, where ice cream is made-to-order using liquid nitrogen. The flavours regularly rotate, and ice creams can be made vegan on request.
Contributed
other
Buy a Photo
There are over 25 delicious flavours to be enjoyed at this quaint ice cream parlour nestled in the rolling hills of lower Wensleydale. For the extra-hungry, indulgent sundaes are also on the menu.

4. Brymor Ice Cream Parlour, Masham

There are over 25 delicious flavours to be enjoyed at this quaint ice cream parlour nestled in the rolling hills of lower Wensleydale. For the extra-hungry, indulgent sundaes are also on the menu.
Contributed
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4