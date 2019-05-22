The 15 best places to get ice cream in Yorkshire

With summer just around the corner, it's the perfect excuse to visit some of Yorkshire's excellent ice cream parlours.
From experimental flavours to ice cream straight from the farm, you'll be spoilt for choice when it comes to ice cream parlours in Yorkshire.
1. Billy Bob's Ice Cream Parlour, Bolton Abbey
Head for a retro ice-cream experience at Billy Bob's, an American diner set in the grounds of Bolton Abbey. Here you'll find a variety of cool treats, from decadent sundaes and super-thick shakes to floats, cones and sorbets.
If you like a little performance with your ice cream, check out this York ice cream parlour, where ice cream is made-to-order using liquid nitrogen. The flavours regularly rotate, and ice creams can be made vegan on request.