Yorkshire family-run chippy Papa's creates world's biggest pig in blanket - weighing 1kg when cooked

A Yorkshire fish and chip shop has created the world's largest pig in blanket - a two-foot sausage wrapped in more than 200g of bacon, battered and deep fried.

The whopping festive feast - dubbed a "hog in duvet" and weighing more than a kilogram - has been created by family-owned chippy Papas.

The business, which also has shops in Hull, Whitby, Scarborough and York, operates the world's biggest fish and chip restaurant on Cleethorpes pier.

Its twist on the traditional Christmas eat sees a 2ft sausage wrapped in bacon, covered in batter and deep fried.

George Papas, of the family-run business, said: "It's the largest sausage we could get, we wouldn't be able to get a bigger sausage in the fryer.

"It's absolutely massive and it has proved really popular already. We are almost selling out of them every day, we have sold hundreds since we launched it last week.

"People love pigs in blankets and people in Yorkshire love battered sausage, so this collaboration is a dream come true.

"We love getting into the Christmas spirit and last year we made a foot-long pig in blanket, so wanted to go one better this year. Can you have too much of a good thing? We don't think so, so we thought we'd got for it."

The calorific Christmas treat weighs more than 1kg when it is cooked.

The chippy uses 400g of British pork sausage and more than 250g of bacon and wrap it in Christmas paper.

Festive food lovers can get their hands the indulgent treat for £3.99 over the festive season and all proceeds made from the sales are going to the Cash For Kids charity.

George added: "We are a family business and believe in helping out as many children and family charities locally as possible."