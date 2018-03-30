‘No sweat’ tips to make your garden great

Want the kind of garden that puts others in the shade? You don’t need green fingers – just a little helping hand from that latest garden equipment.

Ever feel you spend hours slaving over your garden, then end up with no time to actually enjoy it?

Perhaps it doesn’t matter how much work you put in, your neighbours’ gardens always seem to have the edge over your patch.

While it’s true that keeping on top of a garden during these growing months can be a challenge for even the smartest gardener, you could well find they’re not as green fingered as you think.

Instead they’re probably taking advantage of clever techniques and tools to save time and ease the workload - which means more time to sit back and relax.

Want to enjoy your garden this summer? Here’s how to work smarter - not harder - and get your garden looking its very best.

Be a cut above: A smooth lawn is the crowning glory of any garden. You could spend ages untangling the lawnmower cord or fiddling around with petrol… or you could go cordless.

Yard Force has a new range of quick charge cordless lawnmowers which can help you whizz around the garden. The Yard Force 32cm Cordless Rotary Lawnmower is small, light and manoeuvrable, with five cutting heights, while its bigger brother, the Yard Force 34cm Cordless Rotary Lawnmower comes with seven adjustable heights. Or if you have a bigger garden, you can go large with the Yard Force 37cm Cordless Rotary Lawnmower, which can cut up to 600m². Both are fully foldable for compact storage. A rear roller is available across all, giving your lawn that professional finish to make the neighbours green with envy.

Plant smart: Smart gardeners save time – and avoid aching backs from all that weeding – by choosing plants which keep the workload down.

Opt for lobelia, begonias and impatiens which shed faded flowers naturally and will keep blooming without you having to be involved. Choose flowering plants that have long seasons in bloom: Astilbes have long, feathery plumes which bring colour to the garden for months, and Dicentra (also known as bleeding hearts) can bloom on and off through spring and summer.

Pack the garden with perennials – like foxgloves, Rubeckia and lavender - that will pop up year after year without the need for much attention.

Clean up: Your garden may be ship shape, but grotty garden furniture, dowdy patio slabs and dirty decking will drag it right down. Invest in a good quality power washer which can tackle a range of outdoor tasks, from washing the car and caravan to scrubbing down the kids’ toys. The new compact and powerful Yard Force 135Bar 1800W Pressure Washer is easy to manoeuvre and has a number of accessories to tackle different cleaning jobs, and even has on-board storage.

Sort out the shed: How much time is wasted rummaging around in a cluttered shed searching for the long lost trowel? Decluttering now will save stress and time in the long run.

Use an old chest of drawers to store seeds and small tools, hang larger items from the walls and roof. If your shed has evolved into a giant toy box, invest in a smaller outdoor storage unit and ditch what’s no longer used.

Embrace technology: Garden equipment is getting smarter all the time – which means less hassle for you.

Don’t fancy cutting the grass? The Yard Force SA500ECO Robomower will do it for you. It’s easy to set up and will mow autonomously every day without the need to keep programming it. Using sensor technology to mow in different patterns, the Robomower can cover up to 500m2 and has a clever mulching feature, for a healthier, nourished lawn.

The Yard Force 46cm Cordless Lawnmower has clever Torque-Sense Technology™, with built-in sensors which automatically assess when more power is needed for thick, dense or wet grass and which increases the blade speed for a premium cut. Its 108V battery power rivals that of a petrol mower, offering all the power of petrol with the reliability of an Li-Ion battery, while the self-propelled Speed Adjustable Drive™ makes mowing easier, so is ideal for more complex lawns

Working ‘smarter’ means more time to sit back and enjoy your garden this summer.

