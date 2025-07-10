TV presenter Matt Baker with Mylie Cullington, 10, winner in the pigs young stock handlers competition. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 10th July 2025.placeholder image
TV presenter Matt Baker with Mylie Cullington, 10, winner in the pigs young stock handlers competition. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 10th July 2025. | Great Yorkshire Show Day 3

Great Yorkshire Show: Best pictures from day three in bumper gallery

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 10th Jul 2025, 15:43 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 16:23 BST

More than 35,000 attendees watched the best of the action on the penultimate day of the Great Yorkshire Show on Thursday.

The third day of the four-day spectacular saw Rob and Dave Nicholson take to the GYS Stage, The Rudding Park Great Yorkshire Show Jumping Championship, a fashion show, cooking demonstrations, food, drink, live music and more.

The Great Yorkshire Show is now sold out with no tickets remaining for the event.

The Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson went along to capture these amazing photographs:

Rebecca Staniforth from Bramham with her Valais Blacknose during the judging of the Supreme Sheep competition. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 10th July 2025.

1. GYS

Rebecca Staniforth from Bramham with her Valais Blacknose during the judging of the Supreme Sheep competition. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 10th July 2025. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Great Yorkshire Show day 3. The farriers in competition. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 10th July 2025.

2. Great Yorkshire Show day 3

Great Yorkshire Show day 3. The farriers in competition. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 10th July 2025. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
4 times National Supreme Champion Peter Gibson hedgelaying. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 10th July 2025.

3. Great Yorkshire Show day 3

4 times National Supreme Champion Peter Gibson hedgelaying. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 10th July 2025. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Yorkshire Agricltural Society stewards and sponsors doff their hats for the winner of the heavy horse turnouts championships. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 10th July 2025.

4. Great Yorkshire Show day 3

Yorkshire Agricltural Society stewards and sponsors doff their hats for the winner of the heavy horse turnouts championships. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 10th July 2025. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Farming
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice