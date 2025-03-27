2 . Horton-in-Ribblesdale, Yorkshire

Horton-in-Ribblesdale is a small village near the foot of Pen-y-ghent, one of the famous Yorkshire Three Peaks, and lies on the Pennine Way. It has two traditional pubs, with log fires and local ales, and is a short drive or long walk from the popular market town of Settle. It's only 151 metres on average above sea level, according to topographic-map.com, but is close to Whernside mountain, which is an impressive 733 metres tall, according to topographic-map.com. This charming Georgian house in Horton-in-Ribblesdale features four letting rooms, owners accommodation, a self-catering cottage sleeping two and a 25-pitch caravan and motorhome site. It's listed for sale with an asking price of £950,000. | Rightmove, Christie & Co Photo: Rightmove, Christie & Co