It comes as no surprise to find that the Hull postcode area is Yorkshire’s least expensive place to buy a home thanks to an average house price of £135,375, which is over £30,000 less than the second cheapest area in God’s Own County. This vibrant port city and the surrounding towns and villages offer great value for money. If you have never visited Hull then treat yourself to a trip there and see how much it has to offer. Even if you don’t buy a home, it’s a great day out.

Second in the best value stakes is Doncaster where the average house price is £166,006. This city has great road and rail links and there is hope that its international airport in Finningley will be reopen soon. Doncaster also has a much loved Group One racecourse and some beautiful villages.

Third in the list of Yorkshire’s affordable areas is the Barnsley area with an average house price of £175,206. Prices here have rose 5.4 per cent between 2022 and 2023 but the average house price is still only £166,164. This proud former mining area has some beautiful villages and is surrounded by countryside while the Peak District National Park is on its doorstep.

The least and most exensive places to live in Yorkshire

The York, YO postcode area, as ever, tops the table for the most expensive area to buy a home in Yorkshire. The city and its surrounding towns and villages are much sought after. The average house price here is £314,690 and now could be the time to buy, if you can afford to, as prices have slipped by three per cent over the past two years.

The North Yorkshire local authority area, which now covers a vast patch taking in the former district council areas of Craven, Hambleton, Harrogate, Scarborough, Richmondshire, Ryedale and Selby, is the second priciest area with an average house price of £274,138.