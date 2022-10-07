The controlled cuts, which will be announced in advance, would most likely be for up to three hours, possibly between 4pm and 7pm. Here are some tips on how to prepare for them.

Jonathan Rolande, from the National Association of Property Buyers, had this advice:

“The first thing people will worry about is their food. However, fridges can retain their temperature for around four hours and food can remain safe in a freezer for up to 2 days so there's no need to worry about food spoiling.

How to preapre for possible power cuts

“It’s wise for homeowners to check smoke alarms. Mains alarms usually have a battery backup but it is best to check. If in doubt, buy battery alarms, which cost about a fiver, and install at least one on each floor of your home.

“It would be wise to think about investing in some camping lanterns, torches and plenty of batteries, or buy the wind-up type. Make sure you know where they are and consider leaving one by the front door, and another by the bed etc case power is lost unexpectedly.

"Phones will be an issue in any blackout, so keep the mobile topped up and consider buying an emergency power bank, they cost about £10.

"Power is most likely to be off between 4pm and 7pm so think how you will cook a warm meal if you have an electric cooker or rely on a microwave.

“Leave a light switched to on so that you know when power returns. Equipment like a PC should be unplugged in case of a power surge and think about pets,such as fish in a heated tank.

“Finally, if you're able to, check on neighbours and relatives to make sure they are safe and warm. A blackout will cause uncertainty among many, especially those living on their own.”