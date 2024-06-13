Affordable homes scheme underscores association’s strong commitment to Keighley
The remaining nine properties are nearing completion and will be occupied later this year.
The £4.3 million scheme at Odette’s Point, Shann Lane - comprising 14 three-bed and six four-bed detached and semi-detached houses for social rent - has been delivered in partnership with Avant Homes with support from Homes England and Bradford Council.
Speaking after a site visit, Lee Bloomfield explained that that the new homes had been tailored to meet the needs of MHA’s diverse breadth of tenants, with a special emphasis on South Asian families.
He said: “There is a particular requirement for larger family properties in Keighley and Bradford, which many housing associations are unable to address.
“Rising to this challenge is central to our ongoing development plans, together with an absolute commitment to sustainability through environmentally friendly design which reduces our carbon footprint.
“A number of the new properties benefit from integral solar panels, highlighting our environmental responsibility and foresight to create homes that are adaptable to future needs.”
Mr Bloomfield stressed that the development also underscores MHA’s deep resolve to support local communities in Keighley.
He said: “MHA currently owns and manages 223 homes in the area. The new scheme is in an established local community with a robust identity and reliable communal services, ensuring a high quality of life for its residents.
“The proximity to our existing housing stock and the high demand for housing in the area contribute to the long-term viability of the project for current and future generations.
“We are proud of what we are doing in Keighley and look forward to providing many more high-quality affordable homes in the town and surrounding areas in the years to come.”