Aldi set to help shoppers save on energy bills with return of viral heater airer

With colder months fast approaching, Aldi is bringing back its popular Heated Airer.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

In stores from 19th September, this energy-efficient laundry must-have costs just 6p per hour to run but savvy shoppers will need to snap up the heated airer quickly as it flew out of the Middle Aisle last time it was on sale – and as with all Specialbuys once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ideal for any size room with its compact foldable wings, the sleek and lightweight Winged Heated Airer (£34.99) provides ample drying space. Featuring 20 heating tubes and a cover for even faster drying, the compact design can be easily stored away when not in use and Aldi shoppers can even save up to £45 when compared to leading brands including Lakeland.