Aldi Special Buys Released: Sale event details announced - here's what you need to do and when

Aldi Special Buys are released this weekend and customers are being urged to get in line quickly to bag some of their more popular items.

The discount supermarket often finds itself swamped with orders online, particularly for its garden range with items like its ceramic egg Kamado barbeque, grill and smoker amongst products that often sell out.

Other popular items which often sell out quickly include Aldi' s hanging egg chair which also goes on sale this weekend.

Also being released in the Aldi Special Buys sale event this weekend is a range of homewares inclusing a dining table and chairs - with the table just £99.

Aldi's kamado oven is this year selling for £399 but you will have to get on their website quick and ahead of the rush.