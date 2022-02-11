Aldi Special Buys Released: Sale event details announced - here's what you need to do and when

The discount supermarket often finds itself swamped with orders online, particularly for its garden range with items like its ceramic egg Kamado barbeque, grill and smoker amongst products that often sell out.
Other popular items which often sell out quickly include Aldi' s hanging egg chair which also goes on sale this weekend.
Also being released in the Aldi Special Buys sale event this weekend is a range of homewares inclusing a dining table and chairs - with the table just £99.
