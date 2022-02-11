Aldi Special Buys Released: Sale event details announced - here's what you need to do and when

Aldi has released its hotly anticipated Special Buys range and customers are encouraged to get in early for some of its high demand products.

By Dave Hammond
Friday, 11th February 2022, 10:46 am
Aldi Special Buys are released this weekend and customers are being urged to get in line quickly to bag some of their more popular items.

The discount supermarket often finds itself swamped with orders online, particularly for its garden range with items like its ceramic egg Kamado barbeque, grill and smoker amongst products that often sell out.

Other popular items which often sell out quickly include Aldi' s hanging egg chair which also goes on sale this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Also being released in the Aldi Special Buys sale event this weekend is a range of homewares inclusing a dining table and chairs - with the table just £99.

Aldi's kamado oven is this year selling for £399 but you will have to get on their website quick and ahead of the rush.

Full details of the sale launch - which takes place this weekend - can be found HERE.

Aldi