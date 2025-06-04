All Aboard: David Wilson Homes launches new Wheldrake development

David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East is set to launch a brand new housing development in Wheldrake, Bramble Wood, with a VIP pre-launch event taking place on Thursday 5th June.

Open to all local residents, the exclusive event will be set in The Crystal Suite at The Parsonage Hotel & Spa in Escrick, and interested buyers are encouraged to visit between 4 - 8pm. There, house hunters will have the opportunity to meet with the Sales Manager and Advisers and ask any questions that they may have about the upcoming development and all that it will have to offer. What’s more, representatives from Gledhills Independent Mortgage Specialists will also be on hand to answer any questions and discuss potential options. Refreshments will be available.

The development itself is then set to open its doors for the very first time on the weekend of Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th June. Bookings for this weekend will be taken by appointment only, with the diary for this opening on Friday 6th June. Interested buyers are encouraged to book their viewing at https://www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/dev002683-bramble-wood/ to be the first to view the new development.

Situated on the site of the former Wheldrake railway station, which closed its doors back in 1968 before moving to Murton Farm in 1997, Bramble Wood’s name pays homage to the Derwent Valley Light Railway which passed through the village and was known locally as The Blackberry Line.

David Wilson Homes Bramble Wood, Wheldrake

Located off Main Street on the edge of Wheldrake, Bramble Wood will offer a collection of two, three and four bedroom homes. This includes a mix of 13 different house types and seven customisable plots, allowing buyers to choose from a selection of layouts to suit their preference.

Offering easy commuter links to York city centre, homeowners will also benefit from nearby nurseries and schools, including Little Peanuts Day Nursery and Wheldrake with Thorganby Primary School. Others, including the ‘Outstanding’ rated Fulford School and Archbishop Holgate’s School, are within a short drive.

All homes on the development, including the Show Homes, will integrate Part L energy-efficiency standards, which will enable homeowners to make significant savings on their energy bills while benefiting from sustainability and eco-friendly living.

Hayley Mitchell, Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes’ Bramble Wood, commented: “We’re so excited to be launching our brand new Bramble Wood development in Wheldrake. With a need for high quality housing, we’re looking forward to supporting the area and developing a thriving community, whilst also celebrating its fantastic history.

David Wilson Homes Bramble Wood, Wheldrake

“We strongly encourage all interested buyers to come and visit The Parsonage on Thursday 5th June to find out more information at our exclusive VIP launch event, or to sign up to our mailing list for more information.”