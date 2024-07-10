Almost 150,000 Households on Yorkshire and Humber Housing Waiting List

New research has revealed over 1.2 million households in England are on the housing waiting list.

It comes as Chancellor Rachel Reeves announces mandatory housing targets “to get Britain building again” and that the government will create a new taskforce "to accelerate stalled housing sites in our country".

The plan is to build 1.5 million homes over the next 5 years.

Mobile Annexe LTD analysed the latest ‘Local Authority Housing Statistics dataset’ to reveal over 200,000 people in England are “occupying insanitary or overcrowded housing or otherwise living in unsatisfactory housing conditions”.

More than 100,000 people also need to “move on medical or welfare grounds, including grounds relating to a disability”.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, almost 150,000 households are on the housing waiting list.

Local Authority Total households on the housing waiting list Bradford 6,179 Leeds 5,394 Wakefield 4,935 Calderdale 3,715 Kirklees 3,395 Doncaster 2,037 Harrogate 1,658 Barnsley 1,558 Rotherham 1,338 York 1,046 North Lincolnshire 973 East Riding of Yorkshire 968 Scarborough 925 North East Lincolnshire 760 Sheffield 685 Kingston upon Hull 593 Richmondshire 268 Hambleton 224 Ryedale 185 Selby 178 Craven 147

More than 13,000 people in Yorkshire and the Humber are “occupying insanitary or overcrowded housing or otherwise living in unsatisfactory housing conditions.”

The Government's 'Allocation of accommodation: guidance for local authorities' identifies several indicators of such conditions, including:

· Lacking bathroom or kitchen

· Lacking inside WC

· Lacking cold or hot water supplies, electricity, gas, or adequate heating

· Lack of access to a garden for young children

· Sharing living room, kitchen, bathroom/WC

· Property in disrepair

· Poor internal or external arrangements

· Young children in flats above ground floor

Local Authority People occupying insanitary or overcrowded housing or otherwise living in unsatisfactory housing conditions Bradford 4,968 Wakefield 1,719 Calderdale 1,482 Harrogate 1,150 Kirklees 739 Leeds 725 Doncaster 498 North Lincolnshire 468 East Riding of Yorkshire 440 Barnsley 418 North East Lincolnshire 391 York 373 Scarborough 178 Richmondshire 115 Selby 79 Ryedale 65 Craven 39 Rotherham 30 Sheffield 10 Kingston upon Hull 4 Hambleton 3

More than 9,000 people in Yorkshire and the Humber “need to move on medical or welfare grounds, including grounds relating to a disability.”

The Government's 'Allocation of accommodation: guidance for local authorities' outlines various indicators for such needs, including:

· A mental illness or disorder

· A physical or learning disability

· Chronic or progressive medical conditions (e.g. MS, HIV/AIDS)

· Infirmity due to old age

· The need to give or receive care

· The need to recover from the effects of violence or threats of violence, or physical, emotional or sexual abuse

· Ability to fend for self restricted for other reasons

· Young people at risk

· People with behavioural difficulties

· Need for adapted housing and/or extra facilities, bedroom or bathroom

· Need for improved heating (on medical grounds)

· Need for sheltered housing (on medical grounds)

· Need for ground floor accommodation (on medical grounds)

· Need to be near friends/relatives or medical facility on medical grounds

· Need to move following hospitalisation or long term care

Local Authority People who need to move on medical or welfare grounds, including grounds relating to a disability Bradford 1,231 Kirklees 1,203 Doncaster 1,061 Calderdale 1,032 Wakefield 1,006 Rotherham 867 Leeds 477 Barnsley 373 Harrogate 337 Scarborough 337 Kingston upon Hull 290 North Lincolnshire 285 North East Lincolnshire 266 East Riding of Yorkshire 248 York 168 Sheffield 140 Hambleton 122 Richmondshire 110 Ryedale 101 Craven 78 Selby 75

Gary Clayden-Smith from Mobile Annexe LTD, who analysed the data, said: "It's promising to hear the commitment by the new government amidst the shocking figures.

"The fact that over 1 million households in England are on the waiting list is absolutely heartbreaking.

"When you see how many are in overcrowded or insanitary conditions, or need to move on medical or welfare grounds, it really is upsetting.