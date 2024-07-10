Almost 150,000 Households on Yorkshire and Humber Housing Waiting List

By Aaron Renfree
Contributor
Published 10th Jul 2024, 16:36 BST
New research has revealed over 1.2 million households in England are on the housing waiting list.

It comes as Chancellor Rachel Reeves announces mandatory housing targets “to get Britain building again” and that the government will create a new taskforce "to accelerate stalled housing sites in our country".

The plan is to build 1.5 million homes over the next 5 years.

Mobile Annexe LTD analysed the latest ‘Local Authority Housing Statistics dataset’ to reveal over 200,000 people in England are “occupying insanitary or overcrowded housing or otherwise living in unsatisfactory housing conditions”.

Loading platform made of scaffold system on housing development construction siteLoading platform made of scaffold system on housing development construction site
Loading platform made of scaffold system on housing development construction site

More than 100,000 people also need to “move on medical or welfare grounds, including grounds relating to a disability”.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, almost 150,000 households are on the housing waiting list.

Local Authority

Total households on the housing waiting list

Bradford

6,179

Leeds

5,394

Wakefield

4,935

Calderdale

3,715

Kirklees

3,395

Doncaster

2,037

Harrogate

1,658

Barnsley

1,558

Rotherham

1,338

York

1,046

North Lincolnshire

973

East Riding of Yorkshire

968

Scarborough

925

North East Lincolnshire

760

Sheffield

685

Kingston upon Hull

593

Richmondshire

268

Hambleton

224

Ryedale

185

Selby

178

Craven

147
More than 13,000 people in Yorkshire and the Humber are “occupying insanitary or overcrowded housing or otherwise living in unsatisfactory housing conditions.”

The Government's 'Allocation of accommodation: guidance for local authorities' identifies several indicators of such conditions, including:

· Lacking bathroom or kitchen

· Lacking inside WC

· Lacking cold or hot water supplies, electricity, gas, or adequate heating

· Lack of access to a garden for young children

· Sharing living room, kitchen, bathroom/WC

· Property in disrepair

· Poor internal or external arrangements

· Young children in flats above ground floor

Local Authority

People occupying insanitary or overcrowded housing or otherwise living in unsatisfactory housing conditions

Bradford

4,968

Wakefield

1,719

Calderdale

1,482

Harrogate

1,150

Kirklees

739

Leeds

725

Doncaster

498

North Lincolnshire

468

East Riding of Yorkshire

440

Barnsley

418

North East Lincolnshire

391

York

373

Scarborough

178

Richmondshire

115

Selby

79

Ryedale

65

Craven

39

Rotherham

30

Sheffield

10

Kingston upon Hull

4

Hambleton

3
More than 9,000 people in Yorkshire and the Humber “need to move on medical or welfare grounds, including grounds relating to a disability.”

The Government's 'Allocation of accommodation: guidance for local authorities' outlines various indicators for such needs, including:

· A mental illness or disorder

· A physical or learning disability

· Chronic or progressive medical conditions (e.g. MS, HIV/AIDS)

· Infirmity due to old age

· The need to give or receive care

· The need to recover from the effects of violence or threats of violence, or physical, emotional or sexual abuse

· Ability to fend for self restricted for other reasons

· Young people at risk

· People with behavioural difficulties

· Need for adapted housing and/or extra facilities, bedroom or bathroom

· Need for improved heating (on medical grounds)

· Need for sheltered housing (on medical grounds)

· Need for ground floor accommodation (on medical grounds)

· Need to be near friends/relatives or medical facility on medical grounds

· Need to move following hospitalisation or long term care

Local Authority

People who need to move on medical or welfare grounds, including grounds relating to a disability

Bradford

1,231

Kirklees

1,203

Doncaster

1,061

Calderdale

1,032

Wakefield

1,006

Rotherham

867

Leeds

477

Barnsley

373

Harrogate

337

Scarborough

337

Kingston upon Hull

290

North Lincolnshire

285

North East Lincolnshire

266

East Riding of Yorkshire

248

York

168

Sheffield

140

Hambleton

122

Richmondshire

110

Ryedale

101

Craven

78

Selby

75

Gary Clayden-Smith from Mobile Annexe LTD, who analysed the data, said: "It's promising to hear the commitment by the new government amidst the shocking figures.

"The fact that over 1 million households in England are on the waiting list is absolutely heartbreaking.

"When you see how many are in overcrowded or insanitary conditions, or need to move on medical or welfare grounds, it really is upsetting.

"The impact this will be having on people's physical and mental health is really concerning, and I really do hope that this promise by the new government is acted on."

