An 18 acre site in a village near York is all set to be developed for housing

A major housebuilder has acquired a significant area of land for developmet in the popular York village of Copmanthorpe, just four miles south east of the city centre.

Miller Homes will start work at the Copmanthorpe 18-acre site during 2024, with the first residents expected on site in late summer 2025. A range of 2-,3-, 4- and 5-bedroom homes ranging from 850 sq ft to 1640 sq ft are proposed to feature in the semi-rural development.

Ian Thomson, Land Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire, says: “This acquisition has been a fantastic team effort, and we are delighted to have secured a scheme in such a popular residential area; bringing much needed brand-new homes to the York community. We look forward to work commencing during 2024, and to sharing updates with those interested as the process continues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the acquisition, over £2m has also been allocated to the local community through the Section 106 agreement. This includes an education contribution of £1,169,280, sports pitches contribution of £85,839 and a contribution to Askham Bog SSSI (Site of Special Scientific Interest) of £320,400 as well as onsite contributions of play equipment, landscaping, and footpaths for the development’s public open spaces.

A map of the land for housing development in Copmanthorpe near York

A key focus of the site allocation by City of York Council was to incorporate high-quality greenspace and landscaping within the scheme, including play equipment, walkways and contemplative areas.

Whilst the development was consented at outline stage in 2023, Miller Homes is also seeking to deliver a 10% BNG (Biodiversity Net Gain) target on the scheme, so that, unlike other similar sites, it will go beyond in meeting new protective government regulations which are set to be adopted in 2024.

All the homes at the development will be built to the latest Part L requirements, which should bring greater energy savings and reduce carbon footprints for purchasers through a range of alternative heat and power generation provision such as solar panels, higher specification insulation and water saving products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Thomson says: “Copmanthorpe is a highly desirable village location on the outskirts of York. Falling in the York housing market catchment, one of the most sought-after locations within the region, we expect interest to be high from the very beginning.”