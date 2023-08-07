Andy Preston: Former Mayor of Middlesbrough's Yorkshire country estate has sale price reduced by £1.4million

The price of former Mayor of Middlesbrough Andy Preston’s country house and estate in Yorkshire has been significantly reduced by its agents.

The businessman is the most recent owner of Otterington Hall, near Northallerton, and in May it was listed for sale by Savills with a guide price of £4million.

However, as of this month it is being marketed for £2.6million.

The Georgian mansion is Grade II-listed and comes with four cottages, a staff annexe, coach house with gym, stables, tennis courts and 90 acres of grounds, including a lake and pheasant shoot. It is only the second time it has been listed for sale since 1926.

Andy Preston bought Otterington Hall when he first became involved in business in the Tees Valley

It has had a succession of illustrious owners, from a naval officer decorated in the Napoleonic Wars to a soldier killed during World War One, leaving his widow to flee the estate with her children.

From 1918 until the 1990s it was owned by members of the Furness family, whose fortune came from shipbuilding in Hartlepool. They planted the renowned topiary in the gardens and their descendants still live and farm in the village today.

Preston, 57, was elected as Middlesbrough’s mayor in 2019, but was defeated by just 760 votes this year by Labour candidate Chris Cooke.