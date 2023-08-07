All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Andy Preston: Former Mayor of Middlesbrough's Yorkshire country estate has sale price reduced by £1.4million

The price of former Mayor of Middlesbrough Andy Preston’s country house and estate in Yorkshire has been significantly reduced by its agents.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:59 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST

The businessman is the most recent owner of Otterington Hall, near Northallerton, and in May it was listed for sale by Savills with a guide price of £4million.

However, as of this month it is being marketed for £2.6million.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Georgian mansion is Grade II-listed and comes with four cottages, a staff annexe, coach house with gym, stables, tennis courts and 90 acres of grounds, including a lake and pheasant shoot. It is only the second time it has been listed for sale since 1926.

Andy Preston bought Otterington Hall when he first became involved in business in the Tees ValleyAndy Preston bought Otterington Hall when he first became involved in business in the Tees Valley
Andy Preston bought Otterington Hall when he first became involved in business in the Tees Valley

It has had a succession of illustrious owners, from a naval officer decorated in the Napoleonic Wars to a soldier killed during World War One, leaving his widow to flee the estate with her children.

From 1918 until the 1990s it was owned by members of the Furness family, whose fortune came from shipbuilding in Hartlepool. They planted the renowned topiary in the gardens and their descendants still live and farm in the village today.

Preston, 57, was elected as Middlesbrough’s mayor in 2019, but was defeated by just 760 votes this year by Labour candidate Chris Cooke.

Today Cleveland Police confirmed that the hedge fund manager has been charged with four counts of non-disclosure of interests in executive meetings. Elected politicians are required to declare business interests under law. He will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court later this month for a hearing.

Related topics:MayorYorkshireMiddlesbroughSavillsNorthallertonGrade IIGeorgian