Architect designed Bungalow Deluxe from the Art Deco era for sale in North Leeds

That number two Greycourt is a bungalow is beyond doubt and yet categorising it as such does not do this property justice, which is why the Architects Journal chose to call it a “bungalow deluxe”The property in Gledhow, near Roundhay in Leeds, was designed in the 1920s by Leeds architect John Proctor for Major Albert Braithwaite, who was Chairman of Leeds United Football Club and MP for Buckrose in East Yorkshire from 1925.

No expense was spared. The main facade was divided by pilasters and inside were numerous classical motifs, though the interiors also boasted mod cons including four bathrooms, one of which was for the maid.

By 1929 the house was owned by Charles Brotherton, nephew and heir to the great philanthropist Edward, Lord Brotherton. He was clearly reluctant to relinquish his Leeds home when he inherited his uncle’s estate and when he passed away in 1949, his residences were listed as Greycourt and Kirkham Abbey.

The capacious single storey property was divided into two in the 1950s and in 1968 one of the now semi-detached properties was bought by Frances Reid’s parents.

The Bungalow Deluxe

Now, after over 50 years as a much-loved family, Number 2 Greycourt is on the market. Frances has happy memories of growing up there and says: “My parents bought it for the architecture, the location and the fact that it was family size. The garden is big, which meant plenty of space to play out.

“It doesn’t feel like a bungalow because it’s unusually big and the rooms are very spacious with high ceilings plus it’s lovely and light and two of the rooms are triple aspect. It’s a lovely home in a small, settled community.”

Number 2 Grey Court, which is in need of modernisation, is on the market for £550,000 with Manning Stainton.

It has 1,717sqft of space and stands within substantial gardens set back with access to both Gledhow Lane and Lidgett Lane and Helen Taylor, branch manager at Manning Stainton Oakwood branch, says: “Although now requiring modernisation the property offers lots of scope and potential for buyers to update and even remodel the interior to suit their requirements.

The large gardens

Number two Greycourt has an entrance hall accessed from the front of the building. Off the hallway to the left is a large triple aspect reception room which overlooks the gardens to the front and side and to the right is a versatile room which has been used as both a reception room and a bedroom, with double doors overlooking the terrace to the front.

Through this is another room which over the years has been used as both a bedroom and a study. A central hallway has walk-in storage and leads to the kitchen, a large double bedroom and a bathroom plus a dressing room.

The property is reached via a shared drive off Gledhow Lane. -There is also a semi detached garage and parking.