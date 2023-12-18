Architect Ric Blenkharn on how we could do more to tackle homelessness

Over the year, I have written several articles related to aspects of housing, covering areas such as taste, biophilic design, the housing crisis and a recent article about “less is more”. All related to our homes, the place we live in.

Ric Blenkharn

Yet at this time of year, I think about those many people across the globe who don’t have such a luxury.

Blighted by war and famine it is a tragedy to see the hopelessness of displaced families, wanting nothing more than a place they can call home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even here in the UK, the charity Shelter notes that nearly 139,000 children in England will wake up on Christmas morning without a place to call home. This is the highest number on record.

Shelter say that over 270,000 people in the country are considered homeless and they note that the number of people living in temporary accommodation has risen by an alarming 74 per cent in the last 10 years, something the charity argues is driven by the chronic shortage of social homes and an over-reliance on grossly expensive and unstable private renting.

More than two-thirds of families living in temporary accommodation have been there for over a year, showing this type of accommodation is becoming less and less “temporary” as families cannot escape homelessness due to the severe lack of affordable homes.

This is a situation made even worse by the three-year freeze on housing benefit and cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clearly this is a sad reflection of the desperate need for good quality housing for all, across the country. The Joseph Rowntree Foundation here in York, highlight these issues and potential remedies.

It is well worth looking online at their work across the country. Visit www.jrf.org.uk. They contribute regularly to central government debate, hoping to influence positive change.

Joseph Rowntree, along with other philanthropists such as Titus Salt in Saltaire and George Cadbury in Bournville were influential in creating holistic communities for all.

I was in New Earswick this week, a wonderful garden village created by Rowntree some 100 years ago. It is a lovely place to visit and wander round tree lined streets and pathways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a response to housing need for factory workers, and demonstrates what can be achieved by such philanthropists dedicated to solving housing problems. I do feel there is a real opportunity today to help foster such developments, as a means of helping solve housing need and homelessness.

Clearly the distribution of wealth across the country is polarised, but wouldn’t it be great to see some of the most wealthy in the country carving a niche for new communities?

Rowntree, Salt, Cadbury and others have left a legacy standing the test of time for over a century. Why not see this beacon of hope being carried by others?

We all can play a part in helping, to both raise the issues of housing need with our local MP’s and perhaps help in a small way through regular giving to charities such as Shelter and Crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we all sit and contemplate the joys of Christmas, do please spare a thought for those who don’t share this joy. In the words of the Yorkshire supermarket chain, “every little helps!!