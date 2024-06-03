Architect Ric Blenkharn reveals how rural Yorkshire could take inspiration from the Scottish isles

The work of architects such as Dualchas, Rural Design, Mary Arnold Forster and Porteous Architecture were evident. Beautifully crafted buildings, of an appropriate scale, seemingly rooted in their place.

Architecture reminiscent of the traditional croft houses, small stone buildings, just one room deep and perhaps two or three rooms wide. In contrast, the islands were littered with single storey, shallow pitched, square plan bungalows, that seemed so out of place.

It’s some 20 years since I was last there and been great to see the Scottish manifesto of building beautiful buildings in a beautiful place coming to life.

Ric Blenkharn

One of the most remarkable was a reconstructed Iron Age house at Bosta. Here an oval shaped stone built building nestles into the land, half submerged and covered with a double pitch turfed roof.

It was constructed using locally found materials and was testimony to simple vernacular buildings being appropriate to their context.

Clearly, such buildings are the visual lead for the new contemporary buildings across the isles and Northern Scotland. It would be great if we could foster such an approach in the landscapes of Yorkshire.

Buildings that pay homage to their setting rather than the many suburban buildings we see too often in rural areas.

A challenge for designers, planners and clients to build sensitive buildings of a modest size. However, one of the most sobering times on the islands, was a discussion with the curator of the museum on Great Bernera. I asked how many children lived on the island, and he replied "none”.

Lack of employment has led to an exodus of the young, only for the island to become a retirement ghetto, with facilities being lost.

There was a pervading feeling of great sadness, that what had once been a thriving community was no more and it reminded me of the numerous Yorkshire Post articles written about the decline of rural communities.

OnBernera, it was heart-breaking to see, not helped by an absent, hereditary landlord of the island, living in Europe with zero interest in the community.

The island is now up for sale and going to the highest bidder, while the islanders are currently trying to wrest back ownership through a protracted court process.

I came away feeling how much we must strive to rebalance our rural communities, so that they can be places where people of all ages can live and work together.

It was a joy then to visit Harris and see the work of the West Harris Trust, set up to bown and manage the land and create new affordable homes for local people.

A new settlement has been created at Talla na Marra, where six affordable homes and studios have been built adjoining the new café, which provides much needed employment.