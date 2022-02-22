If you could measure the amount of joy in a home then there is no doubt that Dykelands Farm, which is on the market with Blenkin and Co. for £1.5m, would score 10 out 10. Nestled in a private, rural spot close to the pretty village of Whenby in North Yorkshire, it has brought a great deal of happiness to its owner Sarah Gusten Marr and her family and friends from around the world.

Internationally acclaimed, Liberia-born artist Sarah, who also writes music, poetry and performs, moved to the property 10 years ago. She says: “It is such a stunning place and totally unique. I was driving around the countryside showing beautiful North Yorkshire to a friend from Boston USA when I came upon this lovely farmhouse for sale.

“It was like a blank canvas with so many empty barns and it was absolutely perfect for what I wanted to create, which was a home for my children first and foremost, yet also a place to celebrate the arts and welcome friends.”

Dykelands near Whenby has a principal house of nearly 3,800 sq ft plus outbuildings

Over the years Sarah has added a private art gallery, a huge art studio, a gym, jacuzzi, sauna house, a house pub – the Flute and Stiletto – plus an outdoor bar and beer garden with a barbecue area.

Artists of all different genres have been to Dykelands for musical nights, poetry nights and cross cultural events. They have included Junior Marvin, who played with Bob Marley and the Wailers, reggae singer Rocky Dawuni and jazz, soul and gospel singer Gena West.

“They liked the privacy here,” says Sarah, who adds: “The views from Dykelands Farm also make our home incredibly special. They are vast and that brings such a wonderful feeling of space and freedom.”

She and her family are selling to move to Portugal and are taking many happy memories with them. The farmhouse has a boot room, two reception rooms, snug, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, two cloakrooms, a bar, stores, principal bedroom suite with bathroom and dressing room, four further bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The property has a landscaped garden plus decking with entertaining area and a hot tub overlooking the rural view

The stone barn houses the artist’s studio, two galleries, a gym, wet room, store, garden store, workshop/tractor shed and a studio/office. The agricultural building has stabling and extensive storage and the adjoining barn is used for garaging. There is also a manège plus paddocks and woodland in 7.8 acres.

For more details contact: Blenkin and Co, tel: 01904 671672, www.blenkinandco.com

One of the cosy, characterful rooms in the house

The artist's studio

The main house is full of original features

The bar leads onto the entertaining terrace

The property has impressive equestrian facilities