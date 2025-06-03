Ashberry Homes says Beverley is the place buyers want to be

The Yorkshire division of national homebuilder, Ashberry Homes says a recent flurry of sales at its Pilgrims’ Way development in Beverley show the Minster town is still very much the place East Riding buyers want to call home.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Being constructed just off Long Lane, and with direct access to Beverley town centre, 50 per cent of the 114 homes on Pilgrims’ Way have now been sold.

Melanie Smith, Ashberry Yorkshire’s Sales Director, said: “With its array of great local amenities, excellent schools, bustling town centre and close proximity to both city and countryside, Beverely really does have buyer appeal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve tried to reflect this widespread appeal with the mix of homes on Pilgrims’ Way and judging by the level of interest and sales rate we’re enjoying, we’ve found the ideal formula.”

The three bedroom, detached Begonia that the two Steves fell in love with at Pilgrims’ Way.

Comprising a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes, all of which are being constructed to the high standards expected of an NHBC 5-star homebuilder, Pilgrims’ Way has attracted buyers from all walks of life and rungs of the property ladder – from first time buyers to downsizers; young families to couples looking for their forever home.

Amongst them are Steve Wright and his husband, also named Steve (but known affectionately as ‘t’other Steve’) who said their forever home dreams were turned into reality when they saw Ashberry’s Begonia house type.

This stunning three-bedroom family home is built across two floors. The ground floor features a spacious open-plan kitchen, family and dining space with a bay window and French doors that open out onto the rear garden. In addition, there’s a front-facing living room and integral garage. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, one en suite and a contemporary family bathroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Wright said: “We’ve lived in some wonderful places over the years, but Beverley is easily the friendliest; and as soon as we saw Ashberry Homes’ Begonia house type we knew we had the perfect place to hang our hats and call home forever.”

Happy at home – the two Steves (Wright and Price) and pet dog, Macy at their new Ashberry Homes home in Beverley, which according to them is the friendliest place they’ve ever lived.

Melanie added: “Our aim with any new development is always to build new communities that quickly become much-loved and integral parts of the area in which they’re built. As more and more people buy on Pilgrims’ Way, it’s lovely to see it ticking those boxes and becoming a busy, happy new community.”

Prices at Pilgrims’ Way currently range from £236,995 for a two-bedroom semi-detached Sundew to £411,995 for a four-bed detached Angelica.