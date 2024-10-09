The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These trees and shrubs are as reliable as clockwork, their foliage shifting from green through yellows, reds, even pinks and purples. And then they sleep, hopefully in the knowledge that they have brought a little (or lot) of colour into what can often be a grey world.

Rhus typhina, aka stag’s horn sumach, is a common sight, standing out in late autumn when its leaves turn with the season. It’s deciduous, it’s eye-catching and it’s great for a mixed border or even as a specimen tree in smaller gardens because it rarely grows to more than 15 feet in height.

It prefers sun and a moist but well-drained soil, and it’s relatively tolerant of pruning. One potential drawback is that it suckers profusely – so be prepared to remove any unwanted growth springing up from the ground.

Plants such as acer go out with an explosion of colour.

A few other unusual are liquidambar, cotinus (the smoke tree) certain varieties of sorbus (mountain ash), but two of the most obvious of the stars of the Fall appear below.

Japanese maples (Acers) have been in this country for centuries, and in those years they have become an integral part of many gardens.

They come in a huge variety of sizes, shapes and even colours, but they all remain Acers.

The one whose autumn leaves shown in the accompanying photograph began life in a containeralmost 50 years ago. From being just a few inches in height, it now measures almost 20ft in all directions.

The weather has taken its toll – the wind, in particular –but it is still a thing of beauty. In spring, its emerging foliage is almost salmon-pink in colour. Gradually, the leaves turn purplish before going out in an autumnal explosion of vivid crimson.

It’s no wonder why so many people grow ornamental maples, either as garden specimens or in containers, where they can be provided with the right conditions to help them thrive, albeit more as minor rather than major players in the garden.

Anyone thinking of planting a new Japanese maple this autumn can give it a good start in life by picking a sheltered spot where the soil is moisture-retentive but well-drained.

Many dislike full sun, which can scorch their leaves, but there are exceptions, such as Acer palmatum ‘Shaina’, a medium-sized, compact deciduous tree with bright red spring leaves which turn a brilliant dark red in autumn.

To help retain moisture, mulch around the base of trees but keep any organic matter away from the trunk of the tree.

Most Japanese maples grow at just a couple of feet per year. They grow fastest when they are young and slow down as they reach maturity.

In containers, use a reasonable soil-based compost and keep the plant(s) well watered but not waterlogged. Avoid high-nitrogen fertilizers; if a hard frost is forecast, move pots to a sheltered spot.

Ornamental cherry trees have flowered well this year.

These wonderful orientals burst forth in March and April, peppering the landscape with outrageous explosions of colour. Such is their popularity that, few gardens seem complete without one.

But while many of these trees are masterpieces of colour, their roots can have a nasty habit of creeping along just below the soil surface, wreaking havoc on paths and lawns.

And their inability to withstand spring weather means that, normally, the blooms are short-lived. But for that brief period, they can put on a show to out-rival all other flowering trees.

Prunus ‘Kuki-shidare sakura’ is a name that takes no prisoners, but is one of the best ornamental cherries for the smaller garden; in fact, many consider it the finest weeping variety. In April, it bursts out in a mass of double, rose-pink flowers.

It’s not quite as popular as P ‘Kanzan’, the gaudiest of them all, with purple-pink flowers which, if left undisturbed, gradually tone down as the season progresses.

But perhaps the finest of them all waits until autumn when it can show the world just what an ornamental cherry can do. P sargentii flowers well enough in spring, but in late September it rivals the maples for brilliant leaf colour – the entire tree becomes a blaze of orange and crimson.

And one or two other members of the illustrious family have something more to offer than just a few brief days of spring wonder.

P subhirtella ‘Autumnalis’ spends several months producing a steady supply of tiny white or pinkish flowers like Christmas fairy lights - jewels on bare branches.

And P serrula is another ornamental – this time from China – which makes a big impact; not for its flowers, but for its bark. Imagine mahogany red...

And last but not least, the late-flowering P ‘Shirofugen’ (White God) which produces large double blooms opening to white and fading to deep pink.