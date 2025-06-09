Avant Homes launches new range of homes at Sherburn-in-Elmet development

Avant Homes North Yorkshire has released a new range of homes for sale at its £42m, 157-new home Bishop’s Quarter development in Sherburn-in-Elmet.

Located off Ringlet Way, the development comprises a mix of one-, two- and three-, four- and five- bedroom homes and features 18 of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient house types.

Prices for the new homes range from £210,000 for a two-bedroom semi-detached Denbrough house type, to £375,000 for a four-bedroom detached Wentbury.

Of the new homes released at the development, the Wentbury is a strong example of the housebuilder’s ability to deliver flexible spaces that are ideal for modern living.

Now available – The Wentbury (CGI of house type) is one of the new homes for sale at Bishop’s Quarter, Sherburn in Elmet

On the ground floor, the Wentbury features a living room and an open-plan kitchen dining area with French doors leading out to the rear garden. The downstairs is completed by a WC and a large storage cupboard.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has a private en-suite shower room, whilst a single bedroom and a further double bedroom share a family bathroom. There is additional room on the first floor which is ideal for a home office or playroom. The Wentbury also benefits from an internal garage.

Interested buyers can also visit the popular three-bedroom Cadeby showhome at Bishop’s Quarter to experience what Avant Homes has to offer first-hand.

Avant Homes North Yorkshire sales and marketing director, Dan Hardcastle, said: “Since launching the development, Bishop’s Quarter has proven hugely popular with buyers looking to move in or to Sherburn-in-Elmet, so it is great to release this new range of homes for sale.

“The development is ideally located in an extremely well-connected village with easy access to Castleford, Selby and Leeds, making it a desirable location for customers searching for outer-city living.

“Any buyers interested in these new homes for sale should to contact our sales team to learn more about the development and how we can make their next ideal move to Bishop’s Quarter a reality.”