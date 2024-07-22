Avant Homes releases final nine family homes for sale at £21.5m Green Hammerton development

Avant Homes North Yorkshire has released the final nine family homes for sale at its popular £21.5m, 80-home Ambretone Park development in Green Hammerton.

Located just off the A59, the development offers excellent connections to both York and Harrogate as well as the North Yorkshire countryside. The remaining homes at Ambretone Park include four detached four-bedroom Silkwood house types priced from £429,995 and two detached four-bedroom Penwoods priced from £439,995. There is also a four-bedroom detached Skywood house type remaining, priced at £449,995. The final homes all benefit from Avant Homes’ signature practical design and energy efficiency and are available with a range of incentives. These include part exchange and My Move Made Easy, where the company will sell your old home for you. Interested buyers can now visit the four-bedroom Silkwood showhome at Ambretone Park to experience Avant Homes’ ability to deliver flexible living spaces. On the ground floor, the Silkwood’s bright hallway leads to a large open-plan kitchen with modern integrated appliances and dining space. Beyond this is a large lounge space with French doors giving access to the rear garden. The ground floor is complete with a utility room, WC and built-in storage cupboard. Upstairs, the main bedroom benefits from a private ensuite shower room, whilst two double bedrooms and a single bedroom are served by the family bathroom. There is also an additional storage cupboard on the landing. Avant Homes North Yorkshire sales and marketing director, Dan Hardcastle, said: “Ambretone Park has proven an exceptionally popular development, so it’s great to release these final nine homes for sale. “All the homes have been designed for modern family living, with outstanding flexible living and entertaining spaces, along with being energy efficient to reduce energy bills. “We don’t anticipate these remaining nine homes being available for long, so encourage any interested buyers to speak with our sales team to discuss how we can make their next ideal move a reality."