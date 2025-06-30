Avant Homes releases fully furnished three-bedroom showhome for sale in Carlton

Avant Homes North Yorkshire has released a fully furnished three-bedroom detached Wentworth showhome for sale at its £44m, 129-home Strawberry Fields development.

The home - which features an exclusive interior design package, quality flooring and landscaped garden - is now available to purchase at £390,000. The price includes all contents and is sold as seen.

Located off Main Street, Strawberry Fields comprises a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes and features 11 of Avant Homes’ house types.

The Wentworth is a strong example of Avant Homes’ ability to deliver practically designed, energy-efficient homes that suit the needs of modern living.

On the ground floor, the Wentworth features a large open plan kitchen dining room with modern integrated appliances and a family dining space with French doors leading to the rear garden. The downstairs is completed by a living room and a WC.

On the first floor are two generous double bedrooms, with one served by its own en-suite shower room, as well as the family bathroom.

The second floor has a large main bedroom, which contains a dedicated dressing area, and is served by an en-suite. The Wentworth also has a single integrated garage.

Avant Homes North Yorkshire sales and marketing director, Dan Hardcastle, said: “Our Strawberry Fields development has proven extremely popular with families, and the Wentworth gives prospective buyers a chance to buy a ready-to-move-in home at this in-demand development.

“With easy access to Leeds and the surrounding area, Strawberry Fields is the perfect location for commuters, or anyone who wishes to live in the tranquil countryside.

“We do not anticipate our fully furnished showhome being available for long, so any interested buyers should come and view the Wentworth and speak to our sales team about making their next move a reality.”